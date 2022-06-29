Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10 p.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Keith Richard Alesch stemmed from a report of him approaching a 12-year-old girl playing sand volleyball at Westside Park and attempting to pull her away from the court, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:55 p.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from an incident on Western Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON—A 34-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on charges of assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident in Sheldon. The arrest of Karitat Lewi stemmed from a report on Wednesday, May 25, of assault at the Sheldon Motel, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON—A 49-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Donald Wayne Sneddon Jr. stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor about loud noise, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Sneddon admitted to swinging...
SIOUX CENTER—A 30-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Tuesday, June 28, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, no valid driver’s license and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs report three people in their custody are facing multiple charges after an off-duty deputy discovered an injured man on I-90. Captain of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Josh Phillips, said on Sunday around 3 p.m. an off-duty deputy driving eastbound on 1-90 near Ditch Road noticed a man laying on the gravel. The off-duty officer called it in to Metro Communications and then he responded to the area.
ORANGE CITY—A 48-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jason Lee Goembel stemmed from a report from Orange City Area Health System, according to the Orange City Police Department. Goembel had...
ORANGE CITY—A 17-year-old Orange City male was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 26, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 10 and Lincoln Avenue in Orange...
Sibley, Iowa — A Ruthven man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on a felony charge. According to the criminal complaints filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court, 39-year-old Lenard Keith Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened about exactly a year ago in Ocheyedan.
SIOUX CENTER—A 26-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, June 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jose Alberto Esquivel Alvarado stemmed from the stop of 2005...
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar man was arrested about noon Sunday, June 26, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jason Alexander Beason stemmed from a report of a Primghar woman who had been assaulted about 3 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
HAWARDEN—A 39-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 1:05 p.m. Sunday, June 26, for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Christopher Leigh Heuer stemmed from an investigation following a report of destruction of personal property and an assault at...
HAWARDEN—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the intersection of Highway 10 and Coolidge Avenue, four miles east of Hawarden. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Dean Dekkers of Ireton was driving a 2014 Mack 600 semitruck pulling a feed trailer north on Coolidge when...
ALTON—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Caleb Joseph Lubbers stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2018 Chrysler 200 Limited on the Highway 60 expressway near Alton following a report of erratic driving, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — 46 year old Justin Haubrich of Milford entered a guilty plea on Tuesday for the charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Haubrich said at his plea hearing that he was involved in an operation that distributed at least five pounds of meth between May 2018 and January 2019. He reportedly received meth from sources in Denison and Council Bluffs to distribute in Northwest Iowa.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person. Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location...
ASHTON—A 40-year-old Worthington, MN, woman was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 24, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Shawnda Shree Smith stemmed from a call from a Sheldon man stating the mother of his children...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning crash that happened last week in western Sioux Falls where a driver slammed into the side of a building. That building is the Banquet West along Marion Road and it was all caught on surveillance video.
