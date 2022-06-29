Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

Sibley, Iowa — A Ruthven man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on a felony charge. According to the criminal complaints filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court, 39-year-old Lenard Keith Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened about exactly a year ago in Ocheyedan.

