ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Local artist to open solo show on Friday

By Keith Petrus
portasouthjetty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Port Aransas artist will present her works in a solo exhibition at K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi. The public is invited to an...

www.portasouthjetty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portasouthjetty.com

Openings remain for kids’ art camp

A few spots still remain for the kids’ art camp Monday through Friday, July 11 and 15, offered by the Port Aransas Art Center. The class is set from 1 to 4 p.m. Art center artist Dylan Mc- Canlies will be the instructor. The lessons will focus on color, shape, form and pattern. The same class will be taught both […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Photos are focus

All are invited to stop by the Port Aransas Art Center on Friday, July 1, for the First Friday reception when a new exhibit will open in the gallery. The “Wildlife in Focus” exhibit will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of July. Enjoy an evening of fellowship, live music and refreshments from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do at Night in Corpus Christi, Texas

If you’re looking for things to do at night in Corpus Christi, Texas, you have come to the right place. From horseback riding on the beach to Ghost tours, Corpus Christi has something to offer everyone. The Emerald Beach Hotel’s Kokomo’s bar and the nearby Get Air are great places to spend the evening. The Pelican Lounge is an example of a lively place with live music and great food. There are also games and shuffleboard tournaments that keep the patrons busy late into the night.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Wildlife film to be featured at PACT for two weekends

Looking for some entertainment and a way to get out of the heat? A film that celebrates the diverse landscapes and wildlife that make Texas unique from other states will be shown at the Port Aransas Community Theatre for two weekends. “Deep in the Heart of Texas” will be shown Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, and 8 and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Corpus Christi, TX
Entertainment
portasouthjetty.com

Hooking reds, supporting the blue

Folks made citizens’ arrests of redfish, trout, flounder and more during the Hook ‘Em and Book ‘Em Fishing Tournament. The event was held on Saturday, June 25, with weigh-in at Fred Rhodes Memorial Pavilion. The tournament was held to benefit the Port Aransas Police Foundation and the Port Aransas Police Department.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Roundup

A long-standing fishing tournament tradition will continue Thursday through Sunday, July 7 through 10, when anglers of all ages take to the waters surrounding Port Aransas for the 86th annual Deep Sea Roundup. The Port Aransas Boatmen, Inc., event organizers, have dedicated this year’s tournament to the memory of Mayor Charles Bujan, Greg Cartwright, Wayne Crawford, Douglas Daniell, Jo Leta […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solo Exhibition#K Space Contemporary
portasouthjetty.com

Summer reading program kick-off scheduled for July 6

“Oceans of Possibilities,” the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library summer reading program, will kick off on Wednesday, July 6. The program, including speakers, story times and crafts, is for kids in kindergarten to 5th grade. On Wednesday, speakers from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute will talk to participants about turtle rescue. On Saturday, July 9, stop by […]
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Anglers catching kingfish, red snapper

Lots of king mackerel are being reeled in this week, according to Port Aransas’ charter fishing agencies. Joan Hobbs of Dolphin Dock said the game fish, also known as kingfish, has been light in state waters so far in June, but that picked up in the past week. “It’s nice to see some,” she said. Kingfish, which are highly migratory, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Nixons are hall-of-famers

When it comes to telling stories, brothers John and T.C. Nixon will keep you spellbound for hours if you let them, and you just might want to. The two life-long residents of Port Aransas will be inducted into the Port Aransas Boatmen’s Association Hall of Fame during the 86th Deep Sea Roundup July 7-10. John and T.C. have been part […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

PAHS tennis players are honored by Caller-Times

Three Port Aransas High School tennis players made the Corpus Christi Caller Times All- South Texas tennis teams. The teams were announced in the Caller Times on Thursday, June 23. Zach Childs was named to the All-South Texas boys’ singles team. He competed at the State UIL tennis tournament. Named to the All-South Texas boys doubles team were Drew Tipps […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Port A swimmers take another win

The Port Aransas Swim Team (PAST) won another meet on Saturday, June 25, when they swam against the Kingsville Swim Team. PAST swimmers won the meet 358.2 to 131. PAST hosted the meet at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Following are individual results of PAST team members for the first through fourth place winners. 100 SC* Meter Medley Relay […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy