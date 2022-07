INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett prefers to look on the bright side when comparing the city’s 2022 homicide statistics with last year’s record killing pace. “The numbers are down. We are down 10% in intentional homicides, criminal homicides, we’re down about 10% if not maybe a little bit more than that in overall homicides,” Hogsett told FOX59 News. “To be able to say halfway through the year that we’re 10% where we were at this time last year, if that stays, to be able to say we’re down 10% in both criminal homicides and overall homicides, that’s progress and the people of Indianapolis have a lot to look forward to.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO