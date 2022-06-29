ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Story behind boat that washed ashore a mystery

portasouthjetty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story behind the ramshackle wooden boat discovered on the beach on Mustang Island last week is one of mystery. Apparently washing up from the...

www.portasouthjetty.com

Comments / 0

 

portasouthjetty.com

Ferries halt due to accident on Harbor Island

The ferry system in Port Aransas temporarily has shut down as a result of a car accident on State Highway 361 on Harbor Island, police said shortly after midnight today (Thursday, June 30). There was no immediate word on when the ferries might start running again, police said. The shut-down...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fundraisers established for family of IGA worker killed in wreck

Fundraisers are underway for the family of a Port Aransas worker who was killed in a car accident on Harbor Island on Wednesday, June 29. Twenty-four-year-old Aransas Pass resident Ivan Siverand, who worked as a stocker at the Family Center IGA, was on his way home Wednesday night when the wreck happened.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Port Aransas, TX
Port Aransas, TX
TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Hooking reds, supporting the blue

Folks made citizens’ arrests of redfish, trout, flounder and more during the Hook ‘Em and Book ‘Em Fishing Tournament. The event was held on Saturday, June 25, with weigh-in at Fred Rhodes Memorial Pavilion. The tournament was held to benefit the Port Aransas Police Foundation and the Port Aransas Police Department.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Man killed in car accident on Harbor Island

A man died in the Harbor Island car accident that forced the temporary closure of the Port Aransas ferry system late last night, police said this morning (Thursday, June 30). Ivan Siverand, 24, of Aransas Pass was killed in the wreck, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department. The accident...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
#Washed Ashore
portasouthjetty.com

Ferries running again

The Port Aransas ferry system has begun operating again, and State Highway 361 has re-opened on Harbor Island, police and transportation officials told the South Jetty shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. The ferries shut down, and the highway was closed beginning about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday due to...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Investigation and search for person who dumped puppies continues

Eight puppies found abandoned in a tub outside of a veterinarian’s office in Port Aransas on Monday, June 20, are healthy and safe in homes. Animal control officer Rick Gleason said one puppy was adopted, and the other seven are in foster care. The puppies, which were found infested with fleas, require bottle feeding because they are only a few […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Anglers catching kingfish, red snapper

Lots of king mackerel are being reeled in this week, according to Port Aransas’ charter fishing agencies. Joan Hobbs of Dolphin Dock said the game fish, also known as kingfish, has been light in state waters so far in June, but that picked up in the past week. “It’s nice to see some,” she said. Kingfish, which are highly migratory, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Local artist to open solo show on Friday

A Port Aransas artist will present her works in a solo exhibition at K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi. The public is invited to an opening reception for the works of Day Wheeler on Friday, July 1, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. “Masking: Layers of Knowing” consists of ceramic forms, mixed media drawings and photography, said a press release from […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Motorious

High Schooler Allegedly Racing In Camaro Kills Passengers

According to authorities, a 2018 Chevy Camaro was driven by an 18-year-old high school student in Corpus Christi, Texas when it crashed, killing two people inside back on May 31. They believe the teenager was using the muscle car to street race against another vehicle, hitting upwards of 98 mph on public roads before the accident. It’s a somber reminder of how poor decisions can come with lasting consequences.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Beach death under investigation

Police are investigating to determine the cause of death of a man who was pulled, unconscious, from the water at the beach in Port Aransas on Wednesday, June 22, an officer said. “The police department is investigating the possibility the man suffered a medical event in the water rather than drowned,” said Lt. James Stokes of the Port Aransas Police […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

