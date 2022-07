Chris Tucker needed to move some hot tubs. It seemed like a good gig for his network of small truckers. The Winchester, Kentucky-based owner of Full Coverage Freight, a truck brokerage, recently advertised to truck drivers on a load board that it had a shipment of hot tubs headed from Seattle to a small town in the middle of Wisconsin. The rate came out to under $2 a mile, which Tucker thought was low. He expected drivers to haggle with his company to get paid at least $2.50 a mile, or about $1,000 more for the gig.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO