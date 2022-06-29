ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Hooking reds, supporting the blue

By Keith Petrus
portasouthjetty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks made citizens’ arrests of redfish, trout, flounder and more during the Hook ‘Em and Book ‘Em Fishing Tournament. The event was held...

portasouthjetty.com

Fundraisers established for family of IGA worker killed in wreck

Fundraisers are underway for the family of a Port Aransas worker who was killed in a car accident on Harbor Island on Wednesday, June 29. Twenty-four-year-old Aransas Pass resident Ivan Siverand, who worked as a stocker at the Family Center IGA, was on his way home Wednesday night when the wreck happened.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do at Night in Corpus Christi, Texas

If you’re looking for things to do at night in Corpus Christi, Texas, you have come to the right place. From horseback riding on the beach to Ghost tours, Corpus Christi has something to offer everyone. The Emerald Beach Hotel’s Kokomo’s bar and the nearby Get Air are great places to spend the evening. The Pelican Lounge is an example of a lively place with live music and great food. There are also games and shuffleboard tournaments that keep the patrons busy late into the night.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Openings remain for kids’ art camp

A few spots still remain for the kids’ art camp Monday through Friday, July 11 and 15, offered by the Port Aransas Art Center. The class is set from 1 to 4 p.m. Art center artist Dylan Mc- Canlies will be the instructor. The lessons will focus on color, shape, form and pattern. The same class will be taught both […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Summer Sizzle: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration’ is the biggest party along the Bayfront, and it happens every Fourth of July. “For 40 years, generations of families have come together to come and see this spectacular firework show and celebrate our independence,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Roundup

A long-standing fishing tournament tradition will continue Thursday through Sunday, July 7 through 10, when anglers of all ages take to the waters surrounding Port Aransas for the 86th annual Deep Sea Roundup. The Port Aransas Boatmen, Inc., event organizers, have dedicated this year’s tournament to the memory of Mayor Charles Bujan, Greg Cartwright, Wayne Crawford, Douglas Daniell, Jo Leta […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Charred remains

Jack Hogan of the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department extinguishes a fire that destroyed a golf cart on the beach near Marker 38 on Sunday, June 26. The trouble started when the cart, owned by an Austin family, got stuck in the sand while a family member was driving it. In efforts to free the vehicle, one person steered and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Anglers catching kingfish, red snapper

Lots of king mackerel are being reeled in this week, according to Port Aransas’ charter fishing agencies. Joan Hobbs of Dolphin Dock said the game fish, also known as kingfish, has been light in state waters so far in June, but that picked up in the past week. “It’s nice to see some,” she said. Kingfish, which are highly migratory, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Story behind boat that washed ashore a mystery

The story behind the ramshackle wooden boat discovered on the beach on Mustang Island last week is one of mystery. Apparently washing up from the Gulf of Mexico, it was found at the shoreline near Marker 72, just south of the Port Aransas city limits, on Wednesday, June 22. At last check, it remained at basically the same location, though […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Wildlife film to be featured at PACT for two weekends

Looking for some entertainment and a way to get out of the heat? A film that celebrates the diverse landscapes and wildlife that make Texas unique from other states will be shown at the Port Aransas Community Theatre for two weekends. “Deep in the Heart of Texas” will be shown Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, and 8 and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Community goes all out for Moreno family

Albert Moreno remains hospitalized, but his condition has been improving, his employer said on Monday, June 27 – 11 days after Moreno was severely injured in a head-on car accident on State Highway 361 in Port Aransas. Meanwhile, fundraising efforts continue to benefit Moreno and his family and also to help out the family of a man who was killed […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Ferries running again

The Port Aransas ferry system has begun operating again, and State Highway 361 has re-opened on Harbor Island, police and transportation officials told the South Jetty shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. The ferries shut down, and the highway was closed beginning about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday due to...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Summer reading program kick-off scheduled for July 6

“Oceans of Possibilities,” the William R. “Bill” Ellis Memorial Library summer reading program, will kick off on Wednesday, July 6. The program, including speakers, story times and crafts, is for kids in kindergarten to 5th grade. On Wednesday, speakers from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute will talk to participants about turtle rescue. On Saturday, July 9, stop by […]
NUECES COUNTY, TX
TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Island Agenda

This Week Friday, July 1 • South Jetty early deadline, noon. (See story Page 8B.) • ‘Deep in the Heart’ film at PACT, 7 p.m. (See story this page.) • First Friday reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 • ‘Deep in the Heart’ film at PACT, 3, 7 p.m. (See story this page.) Monday, July 4 • City offices, South […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

