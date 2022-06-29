ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ms. Marvel’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

By ScreenCrush Staff
 2 days ago
This week’s episode of Ms. Marvel includes a lot of references to the comics series of the same name — and you can read some of them by taking a picture of the QR code that pops up in the background of this episode. To find out...

