On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the SCOTUS decision on AB5. With only six days until enforcement goes into effect, how will 70,000-plus independent California truckers be impacted? What does it mean for the ports, and has “Gasoline been poured on the fire that is our ongoing supply chain crisis” as the California Trucking Association said?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO