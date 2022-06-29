ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BYgA_0gPw8B1I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf2mX_0gPw8B1I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhzJW_0gPw8B1I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q779_0gPw8B1I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3BOK_0gPw8B1I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvla9_0gPw8B1I00

12 News viewer Jeff Brooks sent in photos of the incident.

A short time after this incident, a car caught on fire on I-79 , also in Bridgeport, as it was being driven to a car dealership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Single vehicle accident lands car on its roof

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 south of Clarksburg on Friday evening resulted in a car landing on its roof. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, it happened just after 9 p.m. when a car traveling on Good Hope Pike, or U.S. Route 19, rolled over and landed on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Number of vehicle fires in the area at a high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over June, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department responded to five vehicle fires. Westover Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Goodwin said this was not normal for them. Typically they averaged roughly 10 vehicle fires a year. “It seems like a high number of vehicle fires. I don’t...
WESTOVER, WV
WTOV 9

No injuries in Wheeling blaze

WHEELING, W.Va. — No one was injured Friday when a home at 422 S. Main St. in Wheeling sustained significant fire damage. Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier said the fire began in the home’s kitchen. “There was heavy smoke,” Blazier said. “We knocked it down pretty quick.”...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WBOY 12 News

State Police find missing Clarksburg man deceased

UPDATE 5:15 P.M., JUNE 30 — The West Virginia State Police say the Clarksburg man they were searching for last week was found deceased Tuesday night near the Olive Garden in Eastpointe Shopping Center. Troopers say they found the remains of John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, in a wooded area between the parking lot and the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Metro News

Multiple Elkins buildings evacuated following dynamite discovery

ELKINS, W.Va. — Multiple buildings in Elkins were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after contractors renovating the Tygart Hotel discovered dynamite in the building. Police officers and firefighters ordered the evacuation. Authorities also closed Davis Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets. The West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team responded to...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: driving safely over 4th of July weekend

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — While the Fourth of July weekend is a blast to many, you don’t want your travel plans to include any unwanted “fireworks” on the road. Even though gas prices are still near an all-time high, AAA is expecting more people to travel more than 50 miles for their Fourth of July […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

All-clear given after dynamite found in old Elkins hotel

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Old dynamite was safely recovered Wednesday afternoon from a historic hotel in Elkins. The City of Elkins said contractors were conducting renovations on the old Gassaway Hotel, which is being converted into the Tygart Hotel, when they discovered old dynamite and alerted authorities just after 3 p.m. The Elkins Police Department […]
ELKINS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Two admit to killing, robbing Preston County man in 2019

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two Preston County residents have admitted to first degree murder in the May 2019 murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas this week to first degree murder and robbery. The investigation...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man faces multiple charges after strangling woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man faces multiple charges after officers said he threatened and strangled a woman. Officers were flagged down on Wednesday by a vehicle with two people inside, including the victim who was “visibly distraught and had apparent redness around her neck,” according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off Emily Drive in Clarksburg. The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive. Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person. The person’s identity will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crews to begin restoration of historic covered bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the cleaning work for the restoration of the historic Carrollton Covered Bridge will begin in the coming weeks, starting on July 11. According to the DOH, the Barbour County bridge is the third oldest of 17 surviving covered bridges in West Virginia. It was almost destroyed by […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont DMV moving locations, closed Friday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Fairmont DMV Driver Testing Center located at Marion Square is moving locations. Because of the move, that location will be closed on Friday, July 1, and will reopen at its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, July 5. Customers who had planned to use the Fairmont […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

DMV in Fairmont moving to Middletown Commons

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The current DMV Driver Testing Center in Fairmont, located at Marion Square, will be closed on Friday to facilitate the move to its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons. DMV customers may take advantage of the new location starting Tuesday, July 5. Customers who had planned...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy