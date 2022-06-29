PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt.

12 News viewer Jeff Brooks sent in photos of the incident.

A short time after this incident, a car caught on fire on I-79 , also in Bridgeport, as it was being driven to a car dealership.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.