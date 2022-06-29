Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Holiday Weekend

On Tuesday, I saw a story about the closing of the Parkette Drive-In in Lexington--a wildly popular diner for nearly seven decades, having opened in 1953. But when I clicked the link to the story, I got a "403 error" indicating that the story I was looking for didn't exist. It HAD been taken down. So I called the Parkette and talked to an employee--it may have been the co-owner, Randy Kaplan, but now I'm not sure. Anyway, I was told that the story was a mistake and that the Parkette was still open for business. A Facebook post from Randy and another from a Lexington business backed that up.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO