Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Holiday Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Bahamas will “see blue” not once, but twice this season, as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program is primed to compete at the 2022 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, The Bahamas, Nov. 21-23. “We are thrilled to once again host Baha Mar Hoops and the tournament’s dedicated fans at Baha Mar for the second annual college basketball event,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “Last year’s event brought undeniable energy and excitement to the resort, and we look forward to introducing new experiences and amenities to the players and guests returning in 2022.”
