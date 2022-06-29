ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Holiday Weekend

By Chris Bailey
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another decent weather day in progress, but steamy temps and stormy skies are on the way. This is a pattern that takes hold of our 4th of July weekend and then continues into the first...

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with some storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat and humidity will be joined by storms streaking through our skies. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be with us again today. This go-around will include a better chance of storms for our region. That doesn’t mean that we see a washout. Just an increased threat of storms.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Crews battling two house fires in Lexington

WATCH | Kentuckians traveling for Fourth of July weekend despite high gas prices. Events are lined up all weekend for the 4th of July. With all the activities in Lexington, people are expecting a lot of traffic. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 17 hours ago. WATCH | Kentuckians react...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians traveling for Fourth of July weekend despite high gas prices

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Fourth of July weekend, many Kentuckians are still hitting the road to celebrate the holiday, despite higher gas prices. Events are lined up all weekend for the 4th of July. With all the activities in Lexington, people are expecting a lot of traffic. Travelers say that they can already feel the traffic picking up.
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News – July 2022 – Lexington, KY

In June, the city broke ground on a new East Sector Roll Call station, the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War. Councilmember Kathy Plomin says, “I am proud to have the East Sector Roll Call Center located now in the 12th District. The new site will be surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and, of course, Veterans Park. It will be a welcome addition to the area.”
LEXINGTON, KY
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Cowgirl Attic closing for good

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another long-time Lexington business is closing its doors. Cow-girl Attic has been a place to go for salvaged and reclaimed items for more than 25 years. Karen Payne, the owner, has traveled all over the country bringing back everything from funky metal works to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic drive-in restaurant is closing up shop in Lexington. Joe Smiley started Parkette Drive-In restaurant in 1951. His family still owns the business. However, others have managed it since Smiley passed in 2001. The Kaplan family has been running it since 2008 when the restaurant...
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Legendary Kentucky Drive-In Closes After All — ‘Devastated’ Co-Owner Addresses Media [VIDEO]

On Tuesday, I saw a story about the closing of the Parkette Drive-In in Lexington--a wildly popular diner for nearly seven decades, having opened in 1953. But when I clicked the link to the story, I got a "403 error" indicating that the story I was looking for didn't exist. It HAD been taken down. So I called the Parkette and talked to an employee--it may have been the co-owner, Randy Kaplan, but now I'm not sure. Anyway, I was told that the story was a mistake and that the Parkette was still open for business. A Facebook post from Randy and another from a Lexington business backed that up.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple horses killed in large barn fire in Henry County, Ky.

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple horses died. According to Campbellsburg Fire Chief David Noe, crews were sent to the fully involved barn fire in the 700 block of Pendleton Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
KENTUCKY STATE
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown (KY)

Near the center of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region, Georgetown is folded into some of the prettiest countryside you could hope to see. Bordering the town is rolling, fertile pasture, crisscrossed by rock fences, in a part of the world long associated with thoroughbred horses. One of the world’s great horse-themed...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Darren Nelson - Barbasol Championship

WATCH | Kentuckians react after ‘ambush’ that killed two officers in Floyd Co. Lance Storz was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Allen community off US 23. WATCH | Kentuckians traveling for Fourth of July weekend despite high gas prices. Updated: 1 hour ago. Events are lined...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Richmond native Isaiah Cozart joins EKU basketball program

RICHMOND, Ky. – Richmond native Isaiah Cozart has returned to his hometown to play basketball at Eastern Kentucky University, head coach A.W. Hamilton announced. Cozart spent the past three seasons at Western Kentucky. During his prep career at Madison Central High School, Cozart was named the Gatorade Kentucky Boys...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky women’s basketball to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bahamas

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Bahamas will “see blue” not once, but twice this season, as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program is primed to compete at the 2022 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, The Bahamas, Nov. 21-23. “We are thrilled to once again host Baha Mar Hoops and the tournament’s dedicated fans at Baha Mar for the second annual college basketball event,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “Last year’s event brought undeniable energy and excitement to the resort, and we look forward to introducing new experiences and amenities to the players and guests returning in 2022.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Teen shot in Lexington drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating an early morning drive-by shooting at the 1100 block of Winburn Dr. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:15 Saturday morning. Lexington police say that the 19-year-old victim was shot in the foot before being transported to the hospital. The victim reportedly has no life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

‘Pick-Your-Own’ season continues at Eckert’s Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — “Pick-Your-Own” season continues with peaches and blackberries at Eckert’s Orchard. Although the hottest Kentucky months are still ahead of us, Megan Fields, who is the General Manager at Eckert’s, says the recent heat wave has been a blessing. She says the heat helps the ripening process, but months of it could be difficult on crops. Fortunately, rain is in the forecast.
VERSAILLES, KY
foxlexington.com

Man suffers life-threatening electric shock in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are on the scene of an active situation on Bryant Road in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 that a man suffered a life-threatening electric shock just before 7 a.m. on Friday in the Hamburg area. The call came in at 6:51 a.m. after...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police conducting safety checkpoints ahead of July 4

FRANKLIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – With travel slated to ramp up in lieu of Independence Day weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting safety checkpoints. KSP Post 12 monitors Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties. These checkpoints will be conducted at numerous locations across the seven...
FRANKLIN, KY

