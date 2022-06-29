ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Preview 1.19.20.20 tests dozens of fixes and changes ahead of July 4

By Zachary Boddy
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Players enjoying Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" may be able to enjoy a new patch update in the near future.
  • For now, Mojang Studios is testing dozens of changes and bug fixes in Minecraft Preview 1.19.20.20.
  • The substantial build is now available for players to test on a variety of platforms.
  • Mojang Studios has also informed players that a new Minecraft Preview build likely isn't coming the week of July 4, 2022.

Development on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition hasn't slowed since the release of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," with Mojang Studios now testing new upcoming fixes for the world's largest survival game. A new Minecraft Preview is rolling out to players with dozens of changes and updates.

The preview build, also available for the aging Android beta, features a sizeable changelog packed with vanilla parity changes, bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, technical updates, and more. It comes a week after the release of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.2 , and promises that another patch update is on the way for Minecraft players in the near future.

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" was the most recent major content update for what is widely considered one of the best games in the world, and brought new biomes, locations, mobs, blocks, items, and gameplay features to the long-running creative survival game. Now, Mojang Studios is working on post-launch polish before it turns to what comes next for Minecraft.

In case you missed it, we sat down with Mojang Studios to discuss all things Minecraft and The Wild Update .

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.20.20 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Audio

  • Fixed a bug that caused the new Wild Update music to not play in the Wild Update biomes when in Creative mode

Blocks

  • Twisting Vines and Weeping Vines with no support now pop even when the random ticking speed is set to 0
  • Sculk Catalyst now blooms when a mob with no experience dies next to it
  • Hanging Mangrove Propagules no longer drop a Propagule item when Silk Touched if not at max growth
  • Muddy Mangrove Roots can now be placed sideways
  • Hanging Mangrove Propagule no longer changes color when certain blocks are placed nearby

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue that could occur when travelling through a nether portal to the overworld

Mobs

  • Jobless Zombie Villagers are no longer unable to ride Minecarts and Boats
  • Ravager is now able to destroy Mangrove Leaves, Azalea, Azalea Leaves, Cave Vines, Dripleaves, Spore Blossoms, and Hanging Roots

Mob effects

  • Fixed an issue with extra health from Health Boost not persisting after exiting the world
  • Fixed an issue that caused FOV to stutter when sprinting while the player had a speed effect applied

Mobile controls

  • Added support for middle mouse click on iOS

Stability & performance

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting and killing an entity in the same tick
  • Entities that die completely now have their data removed from the world file
  • Fix potential crash when returning to the Overworld from the Nether or The End
  • The game no longer crashes when entering Coin Starter Bundle Screen

User interface

  • Redesigned the toggle switches to make it easier to distinguish between the on and off states
  • Saddled Pig's tooltip changed to "Ride" instead of "Mount" to match other ridable mobs

Vanilla parity

  • Zombies now have a 10% chance to be able to break doors on hard difficulty
  • Removed "Wood" from the names of Mangrove Wood Planks, Stairs, and Slabs
  • The Wandering Trader's spawning now matches Java Edition and will no longer spawn in water, lava, or underground
  • End Portal Frame Block is now named "End Portal Frame" instead of "End Portal"
  • Tadpoles flopping around while on land now more closely match Java Edition and fishes in speed
  • Polar Bears no longer panic when attacked
  • Piglins will now stop attacking if the player puts on Gold Armor

VR

  • The "Toggle Perspective" hint now shows the player's assignment instead of the default assignment

Mangrove & azalea leaves

  • Mangrove and Azalea Leaves no longer prevent tree growth

Sculk sensor

  • If two vibrations are emitted at the same time, Sculk Sensors will now react to the closest one
  • If two vibrations are emitted at the same time and at the same distance, Sculk Sensors will now react to the one with the highest frequency
  • Sculk Sensors now detect a Creeper exploding with a frequency of 15
  • Sculk Sensors now detect an End Crystal exploding with a frequency of 15
  • Sculk Sensors now detect a Fish being let out of a Bucket with a frequency of 12
  • Sculk Sensors now detect a TNT being fired out of a Dispenser with a frequency of 12

Trades

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Fisherman Villagers from offering to buy Boats at max level

Technical updates

General

  • Fixed bugs where client state could get out of sync with server if using an item is cancelled or fails

Blocks

  • Server developers can now see checksums of the block registry from the server and client to check for mismatch (search "Block Registry Checksum" in the output logs and compare)

Bucket item

  • Releasing a bucketed custom mob now spawns the correct type of mob
  • Fixed the order in which a bucketed mob is created when released, which means any Actor Properties on it will load correctly

Commands

  • Added `/tagsfromitem` and `/itemswithtag` commands which output the tags associated with an item and vice versa

Dedicated server

  • Added a server property `disable-player-interaction` which informs clients that they should ignore other players when interacting with the world
  • Added a new dedicated server property, `chat-restriction`, that can be modified in the `server.properties` file to restrict the chat for all players connecting to the server
    • The property's possible values are `None`, `Dropped`, and `Disabled`. See the default file for more information

Graphical

  • With data-driven block tessellation, geometry box pivot-base rotation now rotates around the correct pivot point
  • Add Content warnings for large icons for texture tessellation (like objects in hand)

Stability & performance

  • The Client can now generate its own `LevelChunks`, saving the Server from having to generate and stream over every chunks in view. Server will be limited to generating `LevelChunks` that are in ticking range and saved on disk
    • Created a new `ChunkSource` and `ChunkViewSource` for Client to generate chunks with
    • Added new `FeatureRegistryPacket` to send contents of `FeatureRegistry` to Client
    • Added most `BiomeComponents` into `BiomeDefinitionListPacket` for proper Client Biome post-processing
    • Added `FeatureToggle` — `Client Side Generation`
    • Modified existing telemetry to split between Server and Client side `LevelChunk` generation
    • Added code to fix up client-side lighting so it matches Server side
    • Added IMGUI tools for validating Server / Client generation determinism and lighting
    • Added IMGUI tools for logging and tracking lifetime events of a particular `LevelChunk` / `SubChunk`

Experimental features

General

  • Limit the number of elements in the `conditions` field of the `minecraft:part_visibility` to 64
  • Renamed `minecraft:aim_collisionblock` component to `minecraft:selection_box`
  • Renamed the `minecraft:block_light_emission` component to` minecraft:light_emission` and changed its accepted value type from float to int
  • Renamed `minecraft:destroy_time` to `minecraft:destructible_by_mining` and restructured the component to be either defined as a boolean or as an object
    • Setting the component to `true` will give the block the default destroy time and setting it to `false` will make the block indestructible by mining
    • Setting the component as an object will let users define the number of seconds needed to destroy the block with base equipment
  • Changed the `minecraft:friction` component to represent `friction` of block instead of `movement`

Actor properties

  • Added Content Errors for when there are too many properties on the actor (more than 32) or when a string enum name is too long (more than 32 characters)
  • Restored ability to use a Molang expression string for default values of Actor Properties (These are primarily useful for random starting values)

GameTest Framework

  • Added a performance watchdog that monitors GameTests for slow-running scripts
  • Executing a slow-running script will result in content log warnings
  • Additionally, long script hangs (more than 3 seconds in a single tick) will result in an exception
  • Added new properties to `properties` for watchdog configuration on Dedicated Server
    • `script-watchdog-enable` — Enables the watchdog (default = `true`)
    • `script-watchdog-hang-threshold` — Sets the watchdog threshold for single tick hangs (default = `3000 ms`)
    • `script-watchdog-spike-threshold` — Sets the watchdog threshold for single tick spikes (default = `100 ms`)
    • `script-watchdog-slow-threshold` — Sets the watchdog threshold for slow scripts over multiple ticks (default = `2ms`)
  • Updated `mojang-minecraft-uiforms` to respond when the client was unable to show a modal form
    • Renamed `isCanceledfield` to `canceled`
    • Added `cancelationReason` field
    • Added `FormCancelationReason` enum
  • `ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions`
    • Added `ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions` class
    • Added read-only property `Objective: objective`
    • Added read-only property `ObjectiveSortOrder: sortOrder`
  • `Scoreboard`
    • Added function `removeObjective(objectiveId: string | Objective): void` — Untracks an objective
    • Added function `addObjective(objectiveId: string, displayName: string): Objective` — Creates and objective to be tracked, identified with `objectiveId` and displayed on the screen with `displayName`
    • Added function `getObjectiveAtDisplaySlot(displaySlotId: string): ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions` — Gets objective and sort order contained in the `DisplayObjective` slot specified by `displaySlotId`
    • Added function `setObjectiveAtDisplaySlot(displaySlotId: string, ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions: scoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions): Objective` — Sets the objective and sort order of the display slot, as specified by `displaySlotId`
    • Added function `clearObjectiveAtDisplaySlot(displaySlotId: string): Objective` — Clear's the `DisplayObjective` of the objective it is currently displaying
  • `Block`
    • Added `Block` `SignComponent` that allows for retrieving of the value of sign text — Accessible from `getComponent("sign")` on sign blocks
  • `BlockSignComponent`
    • Added read-only property `text: string` — Gets the sign text

Spectator Mode

  • Players can now place blocks where a spectator is hovering
  • Players now have their hands back when they are holding a Map when they have one item in offhand and one in main hand. Curious how they held it without hands...

