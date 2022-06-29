ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Federal funding for coastal communities

By Susan Farley
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON,D.C. –Maine’s coastal communities will benefit from federal funding intended to help prepare for the impacts of climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced today...

www.foxbangor.com

Essence

Louisiana Governor Signs CROWN Act Into Law

Louisiana joins at least 15 other states in passing legislation that bans discrimination based on hair texture or natural hairstyles. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) has signed New Orleans Democratic Rep. Candace Newell’s House Bill 1083 — also known as the CROWN Act — into law. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 stunning but underrated beaches in Maine

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the country can be found in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. However, there are plenty of amazing beaches in Maine too, but they are not as popular as others. So if you happen to live in Maine or want to plan a vacation here soon, make sure to add to your list these beautiful but often overlooked beaches.
MAINE STATE
Field & Stream

Georgia Congressman Introduces Bill to Repeal Pittman-Robertson Act Excise Taxes

For 85 years, the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, has raised billions of dollars for wildlife research and habitat acquisition. The bill, which is funded by a 10 to 11 percent excise tax on hunting and fishing gear, including firearms, is arguably the most important source of conservation funding in the United States. With H.R. 8167, Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia has taken aim at Pittman-Robertson’s current funding in the name of Second Amendment rights. The bill is named the “RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act of 2022” It would eliminate the excise tax on guns, ammunition, and archery tackle that fund Pittman-Robertson. He introduced the bill on June 22, 2022, with the support of 53 co-sponsors.
GEORGIA STATE
Fast Company

The U.S. government kicks off its $1 billion plan to remedy racist infrastructure

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it is launching a $1 billion project to redress damage done to historically disadvantaged communities—primarily Black and brown neighborhoods—which have been the target of past racist infrastructure projects. The Reconnecting Communities grant program is part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
US News and World Report

U.S. to Provide $1 Billion to Reconnect Neighborhoods Divided by Highways, Rail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will provide $1 billion to neighborhoods that have been divided by highways, rail lines or other transportation infrastructure, officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday. The money aims to help repair the harm done from decades of road and rail construction...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

More than half a billion dollars in federal funding is now available to four U.S. states to expand broadband access as part of a sweeping national effort to bring affordable service to rural and low-income Americans, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first to benefit from this aspect of the $10 billion Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which is expected to bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses in the four states. It's part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. “There...
LOUISIANA STATE

