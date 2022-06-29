Police ID driver killed in Killingly truck crash

A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
What began as just another pickup turned terrifying for one Lyft driver Monday night. Darien police said he picked up a passenger in Stamford, near the Darien town line, who was headed to Norwalk around 10:30 p.m. As the car crossed into Darien, the passenger began stabbing the driver.
MERIDEN — A bicyclist was airlifted to an area trauma unit after he was badly injured in a crash with a car Friday afternoon, according to the Meriden Police Department. Police were called to a crash involving a car and bicycle on East Main Street at around 4 p.m., Lt. Darrin McKay said in an email.
HARTFORD — A woman shot during a dispute with neighbors about her dog died from her injuries Friday, according to the Hartford Police Department. Nikia Rankins, 27, was one of three who died as the result of an incident on Father’s Day. Donovan McFarlane, 31, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, claimed he fatally shot Chase Garrett, 39, and Christine Dang, 27, in self-defense, according to a police report.
A gunman was at large Friday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Harlem, police officials said. Officers responded to the intersection of 148th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and quickly cordoned off the crime scene. Police said the 17-year-old was being...
BETHEL — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a crash on Route 302, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a one-car crash on the eastbound side of Route 302 before Shelley Road around 7 a.m., the Bethel Police Department said in a news release Friday afternoon.
An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Victim Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the bodega, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a ...
New London police are asking for the community to help them keep illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off the road. Illegal bikes and reckless riding have been a problem in New London, and across Connecticut, for years. The police say it is a dangerous situation. Officer Chris White showed NBC...
BRIDGEPORT — A city mother is in custody after police said she left her two toddlers in her locked car while she got her nails done. Police said the boys, ages 1 and 4, were found unconscious in the backseat of the car. Tiffany Covington, 28, of Eagle Street,...
MILFORD — Two people have died after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Milford, State Police said Thursday afternoon. The multi-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near Exit 36, Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said. All northbound lanes were shut down for hours as troopers gathered evidence for an investigation. The highway reopened by 11 a.m.
BRISTOL – A man was killed Friday morning following a two-car crash on Route 6. Police said they are withholding the identities of both drivers involved, the sole occupants in their respective vehicles. The man who died, police said, was 61 years old. The other driver involved is 17,...
DEEP RIVER — A local man accused of cursing at an 11-year-old boy and pushing him off his bicycle this week told state troopers the child “deserved it,” according to a police report of the incident. Jameson Chapman, 48, of Deep River, was on probation for his...
