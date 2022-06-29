Entergy lineworker rushes to save choking child in Tangipahoa Parish

Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans, this past Tuesday. Slidell Police were alerted by the New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022), that a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander was possibly in the Slidell area. Earlier that same morning, the stolen Toyota Highlander was carjacked from an Uber driver, who was shot and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants of the vehicle were considered to be armed and dangerous.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO