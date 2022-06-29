La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls Festival will take place next year at the Rady Shell

La Jolla Playhouse's 2023 Without Walls Festival will take place at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego's downtown waterfront. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Two of San Diego's most popular cultural attractions — La Jolla Playhouse's roving Without Walls Festival and San Diego Symphony's new waterfront concert venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — will come together for the first time next spring.

Today, the Playhouse announced that its next WOW Festival will take place at The Rady Shell campus, from April 23 to 30. The festival lineup will be announced at a later date.

Since the first WOW fest in fall 2013, the event has been staged at multiple locations around town, including on the campus of UC San Diego, in venues around downtown San Diego and at Liberty Station. The festival went digital during the pandemic, then returned this past April to Liberty Station with 22 shows by artists from San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley said recently that because of the festival's site-specific nature — where new theater, dance, music, puppetry and spectacle events are created and staged with the host location in mind — WOW will always be on the move to new places.

The 1-year-old Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was built by San Diego Symphony with $85 million in private funds on the Port of San Diego's 3.7-acre Embarcadero Marina Park South. The outdoor amphitheater sits beside San Diego Bay near Seaport Village and the San Diego Convention Center. Besides its 4,800-square-foot concert stage, Rady Shell includes onsite restaurants, restrooms, park areas, waterside walkways, flexible seating for up to 10,000 people and a large synthetic lawn seating area.

Ashley said the collaboration between the Playhouse and Symphony is a good fit because both organizations are committed to "artistic innovation."

"The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park offers unparalleled opportunities for artists to explore and create boundary-breaking theater," Ashley said in a statement. "Additionally, its central downtown location and stunning setting on the bay, along with the symphony’s deep commitment to the community, make the Rady Shell a fantastic spot for our next WOW Festival."

Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer said she's excited to invite another local artistic organization into The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

"Several years ago, when we began to dream of building the Rady Shell and what it could do for our community, we had hopes that it would be a hub for culture, creativity, imagination and ultimately a space for all to gather and enjoy unique shared experiences," Gilmer said in a statement.

For more information on the Without Walls Festival, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/without-walls .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .