Norristown, PA

Norristown man sent to prison for sexual contact with underage girl

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A Norristown man who admitted to having sexual contact with an underage girl, who became pregnant from the contact, was sent to prison by a judge who also determined he was a sexually violent predator. Unray Southerland, 36, of the 1100 block of West Airy Street,...

