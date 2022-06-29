City of Follansbee hires Joe DiBartolomeo as new city manager

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Follansbee hired Joe DiBartolomeo as their new city manager.

This comes after Jack McIntosh announced he was resigning early this month.

DiBartolomeo presented why he would be a good fit before council last night.

It was a 4 to 2 vote, with those two who voted no just wanting a little more time.

Mayor David Velegol says he thinks Joe will be a great addition to the city and brings a lot of what they were looking for in McIntosh’s replacement to the table.

“I think Joe really brings structure to our to our city. With his military background and his previous employment, he likes structure and you can’t have enough structure.” Mayor David Velegol – Follansbee

In the next few days both McIntosh will be showing DiBartolomeo the ropes to ease into the transition.

