Green Bay, WI

Ex-Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, now with Las Vegas Raiders, sells Wisconsin house

By Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

DE PERE, Wis. – Davante Adams has sold his house at 256 Shelley Lane in De Pere, Wisconsin for $575,000.

The ex-Packers wide receiver, who starred for years in Green Bay, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March .

Adams bought the four-bedroom, three-and a-half bathroom house for $429,250 in April 2019. The 3,436-square-foot house was built in 2015. It includes a three-car garage and a fenced yard on .48 acre.

The house was not publicly listed for sale. The sale was listed in Brown County land records on Tuesday.

Adams was one of the Packers' all-time best receivers . He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Fresno State.

In eight years with the Packers, Adams played in 116 games, caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams sold his house at 256 Shelley Lane in De Pere, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Aaron Rodgers and Adams hold the team record for the most touchdown passes between quarterback and receiver , with 68. They set the record, previously held by Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, with a 66th touchdown on Christmas day 2021. In the same game, one score earlier, Rodgers set the record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback with 443. Rodgers would throw another touchdown to Adams in the Cleveland game and one against the Minnesota Vikings the following week.

Adams is second to Donald Driver in all-time receptions , fourth in total yards, second in touchdowns, and second in targets.

Adams signed a contract with the Raiders worth $141.25 million over five years. He will reunite with his former college quarterback and friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

In return, the Packers received the 22nd and 53rd picks in the 2022 NFL draft , which they used to select linebacker Quay Walker of Georgia and receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State . The Packers traded the 53rd and 59th picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to 34th to pick Watson.

This has been a good year for former Packers players and coaches who sold houses, Most sold within three months or less during a hot housing market. Houses owned by former Packers coaches and players that were sold this year include:

  • Luke Getsy , coach, 2025 Explorers Trail, Ledgeview, sold for $850,000; listed for $839,900.; paid $683,000 in 2019.
  • Nathaniel Hackett , coach, 1741 Limestone Trail, Ledgeview, sold for $1.55 million; paid $1.21 million in 2019.
  • Justin Outten , coach, 3433 Meadow Sound Drive, Ledgeview, sold for $620,000; listed for $579,900; paid $465,500 in 2019.
  • Mike Smith , coach, 2636 Good Shepherd Lane, Green Bay, sold for $740,000; listed for $749,900; paid $525,000 in 2019.
  • Ruvell Martin , coach, 3957 Garrett St., Ledgeview, sold for $695,000; listed for $679,900; paid $545,000 in 2020.
  • Billy Turner , player, 7810 Altmeyer Drive, Ledgeview, sold for $470,000; listed for $485,000; paid $389,000 in 2019.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

Comments / 36

hellokitty
2d ago

I'm happy for Devante. He'd be a awesome player for any team.

Reply(1)
17
Eli Luke
1d ago

I'm a bit surprised that he bought a house for around the 400,000 mark,good for him for not just going out there,and buying a 5 million dollar house,and wasting his money,then not being able to sell it for a profit.

Reply
2
Chris Castro
2d ago

what did you expect him to do, it's not like he is going to be living there

Reply
12
 

