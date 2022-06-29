ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays announcer Buck Martinez finishes cancer treatment, eyes return to the booth

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Former major league catcher and current Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has completed his cancer treatment and is looking forward to returning to the booth later this season, Jays play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman revealed Wednesday .

Martinez, a 17-year MLB veteran with the Royals, Brewers and Blue Jays, announced in April that he would be stepping away from his broadcast duties "for a little while" as he began treatment for an unspecified form of cancer .

Shulman said Martinez is hopeful he'll be able to rejoin the TV broadcasts as soon as he is feeling strong enough, likely sometime after the All-Star break .

Martinez, 73, also served as Blue Jays manager in 2001 and 2002, and has been a regular part of the team's broadcasts since 2010.

