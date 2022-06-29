Fin & Feathers restaurant to open in Valdosta Mall

Spinoso Real Estate announced on Wednesday, June 29, that the restaurant Fin & Feathers will be in Valdosta soon, located at the Valdosta Mall.

According to the Spinoso Real Estate Group, the menu will consist of "Nu American Soul" style food and cocktails.

The Atlanta, Edgewood area established restaurant, operated by owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., will reportedly not just be a restaurant, but a place to meet up and socialize with friends.