Valdosta, GA

Fin & Feathers restaurant to open in Valdosta Mall

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Spinoso Real Estate announced on Wednesday, June 29, that the restaurant Fin & Feathers will be in Valdosta soon, located at the Valdosta Mall.

According to the Spinoso Real Estate Group, the menu will consist of "Nu American Soul" style food and cocktails.

The Atlanta, Edgewood area established restaurant, operated by owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., will reportedly not just be a restaurant, but a place to meet up and socialize with friends.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

