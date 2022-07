Waterhemp is becoming a tougher weed to deal with in the Midwest. Central Illinois farmer Ron Kindred tells Brownfield waterhemp seems to be building resistance in his fields. “We’re spraying Liberty right now; I use the 36 ounce rate,” he said. “It looked like we had killed everything and I just went back and looked at some fields yesterday and it looks like I’m going to have to respray at least around the outside of them. Maybe I’ll have to spray the whole thing.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO