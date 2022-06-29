ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Post-Roe polls: Midterm support for Democrats soars after Supreme Court strikes down abortion access

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
Thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At least three generic congressional polls show that Democrats hold a significant lead over Republicans following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the watershed case that established America's constitutional right to abortion.

According to a Yahoo/News Gov poll released just this week, 45% of U.S. voters say they'd now vote for a Democratic congressional candidate, while roughly 38% meanwhile said they'd vote Republican – a 7% gap that has reportedly doubled since last week.

Those findings were affirmed in another poll, conducted this week by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, which similarly observed a 7% gap – 48% for Democrats and 41% for Republicans. That gap has reportedly widened by 2% since last week.

Morning Consult likewise found a 3% gap, with 45% of the electorate saying they'd vote for a Democrat and 42% for a Republican. Last week, support for the two parties was equal.

All of these findings appear to validate concerns amongst some Republicans that the Supreme Court's ruling would activate Democratic voters in the coming midterms.

This week, over a dozen Republican strategists and party officials told Politico that the decision could spell electoral defeats for the party, when the GOP's platform has mostly involved critiquing the Biden agenda.

"This is not a conversation we want to have," John Thomas, a GOP House campaign strategist, told the outlet. "We want to have a conversation about the economy. We want to have a conversation about Joe Biden, about pretty much anything else besides Roe … This is a losing issue for Republicans."

While Donald Trump publicly took credit for the decision – three out of the court's nine justices are his own appointees – the former president is also reportedly not pleased with the timing of the ruling.

"He keeps shitting all over his greatest accomplishment. When you speak to him, it's the response of someone fearing the backlash and fearing the politics of what happens when conservatives actually get what they want [on abortion]," one source told the outlet. "I do not think he's enjoying the moment as much as many of his supporters are, to be honest with you."

Although indicates that the ruling on Roe might spur greater Democratic turnout, Democrats have historically ranked abortion relatively low on their list of policy priorities, rendering the potential electoral impact of the ruling unclear.

meow
3d ago

I truly doubt it. people are more worried how they will put gas in the car to get to work and how they can buy food for their kids with skyrocketing rents and food

Danny Harris
2d ago

So says the extreme left. Scream anything loud and long enough and they are hoping people will believe it. Just like the one-sided January 6th hearing charade!

TNCompCon
2d ago

Every time I read the phrase, “constitutional right to abortion” I just stop reading. If the author is so dishonest that they’re insistent on conflating a poorly reasoned judicial decision with plain text enumerated rights in order to fit their narrative then clearly there will be nothing worth hearing from said “journalist”.

Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
The Atlantic

The People v. Donald Trump

From the moment the attack on the Capitol began, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s moral culpability was clear. That mob would never have assembled on the National Mall but for Trump’s decision to relentlessly lie about the results of the 2020 election. His legal culpability, however, was...
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
Daily Mail

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas - who tried to get dirt on Hunter Biden - is given 20 months in prison for making illegal campaign donations after attending court with his wife Svetlana and their newborn baby

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes. Parnas, 50, had sought leniency on the grounds that he'd cooperated with the Congressional probe...
Salon

Salon

