Skeletal remains found near I-81

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating skeletal remains that were found along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

According to Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken, on Tuesday around 10:00 a.m. human remains were located in the wooded area along the entrance ramp of I-81 in Plains Township.

Hacken’s stated on Wednesday the PSP Troop P FSU and the Mercyhurst University Anthropology Forensic Scene Recovery Team, processed the death scene.

Investigators say the human remains indicate that the person was a white man, in the age range of 25 to 40 years old. Officials believe the remains have been in the wood area on I-81 for the past two years.

The remains will be taken to Mercyhurst University Anthropology lab for further examination.

The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with the latest information as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.