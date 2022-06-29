ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Skeletal remains found near I-81

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxA4k_0gPw5O2000

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating skeletal remains that were found along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

According to Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken, on Tuesday around 10:00 a.m. human remains were located in the wooded area along the entrance ramp of I-81 in Plains Township.

Hacken’s stated on Wednesday the PSP Troop P FSU and the Mercyhurst University Anthropology Forensic Scene Recovery Team, processed the death scene.

Three suspects wanted in home invasion investigation

Investigators say the human remains indicate that the person was a white man, in the age range of 25 to 40 years old. Officials believe the remains have been in the wood area on I-81 for the past two years.

The remains will be taken to Mercyhurst University Anthropology lab for further examination.

The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with the latest information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Fire marshal investigates blaze in vacant Nanticoke building

NANTICOKE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters spent roughly two hours putting a fire out in a vacant building. On Monday Nanticoke City Fire Department was called to the 50 block of Newport Street for a fire. The fire department says that when they arrived they noted that the building was three stories and there […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Investigation into incident at Eagle Ridge apartments

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Edwardsville police tell Eyewitness News an incident at the Eagle Ridge apartments is being investigated. According to Edwardsville Police Department, a report came in from the complex manager at Eagle Ridge Apartments that an eyewitness saw a man firing a weapon at another man.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Vacant house wrecked by fire in Luzerne County

GLEN LYON, Pa. — A cluttered building caused problems for firefighters in Luzerne County. Crews battled a fire at a vacant house Monday night around 9 o'clock on Newport Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township. They say the place was filled with junk, making it difficult...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Investigation into vandalism at an elementary school

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is conducting an investigation for criminal trespassing that left an elementary school vandalized. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, an incident occurred overnight during the firework show from July 1st into July 2nd at the Abington Heights, Netwon Ransom Elementary School. Investigators tell Eyewitness News […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Plains Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Plains Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Over 400 bags of suspected fentanyl found after traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police conducted a traffic stop and after investigating the car say they found 450 bags of suspected fentanyl. Police arrested 32-year-old Jefferey Garcia-Lopez on Friday when they pulled him over in the area of West Magnolia and North Church Street in Hazleton around 3:00 p.m. Police say the sedan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Mail thefts spread through Mountain Top communities

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in the Mountain Top area of Luzerne County are warning residents to be alert for mail thieves. Someone, or some group, is stealing mail looking for anything of value, specifically checks. Police said the thieves are targeting mailboxes in other communities as well. What police are advising residents to do […]
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in Plymouth

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after firefighters across Luzerne County came together to put out what they say is one of the worst house fires they've seen in their careers. Black smoke filled the air as flames tore through several homes on Palmer Street in Plymouth...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gun, marijuana discovered inside vehicle during search

Williamsport, Pa. — Window tint and the odor of marijuana was enough for officers in Williamsport to search a car and locate a firearm and narcotics after it was stopped near High Street and Third Avenue in the city. Carlos Salinas-Davis initially consented to a search of his vehicle when officers pulled him over on June 8, police said. The 20-year-old Philadelphia man recanted that consent once officers located a plastic container with marijuana residue. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Remains#I 81#Human Remains#Pennsylvania State Police#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
Times Leader

Girl, 6, named as Plymouth fire victim; death ruled accidental

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the child killed in a house fire that destroyed multiple double-block residences in Plymouth on Sunday. Ameliya Witten, 6, was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Police: Man found hiding in home after traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While trying to perform a traffic stop, police say the driver took off on foot and was later found hiding in a home. On June 22 around 5:00 p.m., Hazleton Police say they pulled over a “suspicious” black sedan in the area of Hayes and East 6 Street. Police say […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest teen accused of stealing firearms

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County teen has been arrested and is facing burglary charges for allegedly stealing multiple firearms according to Shamokin City Police. Police said Jahiem Throckmorton, 19, is facing charges for breaking into a building and stealing multiple firearms and a compound bow. According to officials, a report of a burglary […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WOLF

6 Year Old Dies in Plymouth Fire

Plymouth Borough, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne County Coroner released the identity of the victim of a house fire in Plymouth, this morning. According to the Coroner, a 6 year old girl named Ameliya Witten, died of smoke inhalation due to the house fire. The child was pronounced dead...
PLYMOUTH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after following person home from work

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — When the person left work and walked to their vehicle, they noticed a silver pickup truck across the street. The person continued to notice the vehicle as it pulled out of the parking lot and followed closely behind them on Lycoming Creek Road on the night of June 27. The driver called State Police and identified the vehicle’s operator as George Stauffenberg, 60, of Cogan Station. The accuser had a previous relationship with the person and was concerned for their...
COGAN STATION, PA
Mercury

Driver, 26, killed in northern Berks crash

A Shoemakersville man was killed in a weekend crash in Tilden Township, police announced Sunday. Norris Stanley Carl, 26, was transported to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, where he was pronounced dead after the Saturday night crash in the 2200 block of Mountain Road, according to Tilden police Chief William J. McEllroy III.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following what state police believe is a murder-suicide in Carbon County. It happened Sunday along Daubert Lane in East Penn Township. Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that 70-year-old Gary Daubert shot his 66-year-old wife beth and then turned the gun on himself.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver fleeing police charged with drug possession

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested and charged a man with drug possession after they said he fleed from troopers in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on July 1 around 3:00 a.m. troopers tried to do a traffic stop on a Cadillac for violations in Hazle Township. Troopers stated the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman attacks security guards at ER

Danville, Pa. — The woman kicked, punched, pinched, grabbed, and pulled the hair of three security officers who attempted to stop her from leaving Geisinger Emergency Department in Danville, police said. All three security guards received injuries for their efforts, according to an affidavit filed by Mahoning Township Police. Those injuries included a chunk of hair being ripped from one of the guard’s heads. Madison Rachel Wasser, 23, of Mount...
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car into Building

SUNBURY – Police say a Sunbury man is in custody after crashing a stolen car into a building early Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m., when officers say a speeding car without a license plate went through stop signs and red lights along Fourth Street, Chestnut Street, Fifth Street and Market Street. Police pursued and the vehicle crashed at Fifth and Woodlawn Avenue.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pineknotter Days return to Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Pineknotter Days are held every year during the first week of July. For the last 49 years, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic, vendors set up their stations, street-fair-style around King Street Park in Northumberland. Many volunteer organizations set up stands here to...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy