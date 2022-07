UTICA — A Utica woman is accused of attempting to rob a bank she had done business with in the past on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Danielle Hendricks, 31, of Utica, went to the Citizens Bank on North Genesee Street at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and handed a note to a bank teller demanding a quantity of money. Police said the tellers refused Hendricks’s demands and she fled the building.

