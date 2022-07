Human skeletal remains were found in one part of Luzerne County. The discovery was made yesterday morning in a wooded area along Route 115 in Plains Township, not far from Interstate 81. Officials say the person is believed to be a white male, possibly in the age range of 25 to 40. The remains were taken to Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab for further examination. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO