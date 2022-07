Sunbury, Pa. —When officers knocked on the backdoor to a home, they believed a wanted fugitive was located in, they observed two women allegedly smoking a joint with marijuana in plain view. Officers were eventually let in by Francky Riche, who was then taken into custody without incident near the 500 block of Walnut Street on June 17. Riche was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the middle of June. ...

SUNBURY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO