ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Big rig driver pretended to be a migrant when police arrived, says Mexican consulate

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - We're getting our first look at the man accused of driving the 18-wheeler that carried the 53 migrants who died during Monday's human smuggling tragedy. Homero Zamorano, 45, is shown in...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBAT 99.9

Second Deadly Human Smuggling Incident in South Texas This Week

It has happened again! According to the Laredo Morning Times, another smuggling tragedy has occurred in South Texas. The Texas Department of Transportation has confirmed four people are dead and three are in critical condition. Troopers said the driver evaded law enforcement and crashed into an 18-wheeler. Two of the victims are men from Guatemala and a third victim is a man for Mexico. The fourth victim has not been determined, and the next of kin is pending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cotulla, TX
City
Encinal, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Cartel leader heads to prison for over $2M drug seizures

LAREDO, TX -- A leader within Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion has been ordered to federal prison for his role in an elaborate conspiracy of possession with intent to distribute meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Juan Manuel Salazar Alvarez, 29, Michoacan, Mexico, pleaded guilty...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Four people injured in south Laredo accident

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Multiple people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Laredo. The incident happened at around noon on Thursday at the 100 block of Cielito Lindo. When paramedics arrived, they found a three-vehicle collision involving a total of five patients. According to paramedics, two females and...
LAREDO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Increased DPS truck inspections to take place on 'smuggling corridors'

In response to the 53 people found dead inside the tractor-trailer in southwest San Antonio, Governor Greg Abbott is taking steps to tighten up security at the border. He's putting the Department of Public Safety in charge of additional truck checkpoints. Every day, thousands of commercial trucks cross back and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smuggling#Big Rig#Mexican
Click2Houston.com

Houston truck driver facing up to 20 years in prison after caught transporting 145 undocumented immigrants in trailer, US Atty says

HOUSTON – A 73-year-old Houston man entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to transport an undocumented immigrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to prosecutors, Anthony Alfred Boring arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint April 15 on IH-35 approximately 29 miles north of Laredo. He was driving a tractor that was pulling a locked utility trailer.
HOUSTON, TX
kgns.tv

Tractor Trailer rollover causing closures on I-35 Frontage Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident on I-35 is causing some road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a tractor trailer rolled over on the I-35 Frontage Road near Carriers Drive. No word how the accident happened or if anyone was injured. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Murder out of Honduras found in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jairo Samir Hernandez Bautista wanted for murder in Honduras. A man wanted for murder from Honduras is removed from the country. He was captured trying to sneak into the United State through Laredo. 30-year-old Jairo Samir Hernandez Bautista was flown out of San Antonio and taken...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

How hot does it get inside a tractor-trailer?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering under the Texas sun, just how hot does it get inside a trailer?. When not on, some refrigerated units, or reefers, can reach temperatures over 110 degrees in a matter of minutes. At a truck...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Accident causes road closures on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A major vehicle accident on I-35 is causing road closures in Webb County. According to TxDOT a crash is being reported on I-35 northbound near mile marker 25. As a result, the main lanes are closed and traffic is being rerouted to the east frontage road...
LAREDO, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

LISD to hold special board meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The LISD Board of Trustees will be holding a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the 2022-2023 annual budget. There will be two public hearings before the special called meeting. The first public hearing is at five to discuss the use of funds for several...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.  "Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.  
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy