Clovis, CA

Clovis Unified holding job fair for special education team

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

If you are looking for a job, Clovis Unified may have an opportunity for you.

The special education team is looking for Paraprofessional Instructional Assistants.

The district is hosting a job fair until 5 pm Wednesday at the CUSD professional development building on David E. Cook Way.

If you plan to attend the event, you are asked to bring your high school diploma and one of the following four items: college transcripts, AA degree or higher, proof of passing the CBEST exam or passage of the paraprofessional test.

#Job Fair #Clovis Unified #Cbest
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

