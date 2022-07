The Houston Astros announced several roster moves ahead of their game Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, including two that involved the catcher position. Veteran backstop Jason Castro has been placed on the injured list because of left knee discomfort, and former first-round pick Korey Lee has been promoted to the majors. Lee will be making his big-league debut whenever he makes his first appearance. (Left-handed reliever Blake Taylor was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day injured list in another corresponding move; Taylor has been out with elbow discomfort.)

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO