Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son's Driving Lesson Gone Wrong

He crashed a Lambo into a BMW...

We've all done some pretty goofy things as kids, with some of us even damaging our parents' cars in our younger years of driving, speaking from personal experience. However, most of us didn't get the chance to crash one costly SUV into another. That's one thing that 10-year-old Samuel, son of Ben Affleck, called to experience firsthand while on a family trip to a luxury car dealership. The vehicles in question were a Lamborghini Urus and what looked like a BMW M60 or XDrive 50i. In a shocking turn of events that surprised nobody, the Urus, piloted by the young boy, crashed into the BMW. Of course, this was not the child's fault, with many speculating the cause of the accident, mostly revolving around Mr. Affleck's hand in the matter. So let's speculate together.

First, various articles from other sources have described the incident almost as if the car drove itself. The generally accepted view at this time seems to be that the car started rolling backward after being knocked out of gear which sounds probable. But, of course, there is one plot hole here: the video clearly shows the engine revving and the car violently thrusting back into the BMW. One theory that seems to hold some weight is that Ben or Samuale may have unknowingly shifted from park to reverse, possibly attempting to go into neutral. We've all been there as little kids when our parents let us rev a cool car and stand close by to ensure we don't mess up and send the vehicle through the living room. Admittedly the Lamborghini Urus has a bizarre shifting system. It honestly took us a while to figure out where it was from pictures making an accidental shift from either party, pretty likely. However, the car lets you know what gear it's in with a massive letter on the speedometer, and on the shifter, so it seems like Ben wasn't paying any attention.

We're harping on Ben here because Samual is just a little kid who got to rev a pretty cool car which would be awesome if his dad had bothered to watch him carefully. Even after the vehicle backed up, Mr. Affleck didn't react until another guy pointed out that he had just crashed the $300,000 SUV. After that, Mr. Affleck talked with an employee who noticed that there wasn't much damage to either vehicle. Anyone who has ever lightly grazed a mailbox will tell you that this is likely not the case unless the SUVs are just that tough, but it certainly wasn't something to get terribly upset about. Samuel was then taken by J Lo to browse some other supercars and calm down, as the boy was clearly distraught and probably thought he was in trouble. Nobody was harmed when all was said and done, and the family seemed to continue having a good day at the shop after handling the incident. One internet user who caught wind of this tagged the dealership in a post asking if the Urus would come with a discount after the accident. Not many developments have made their way into the publicity surrounding the incident, so for now, I think we can all have a good chuckle at the honest mistake which birthed what may soon become the automotive industry's newest phrase, the Affleck Discount.