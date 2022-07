WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with spotty showers and storms drifting into the Cape Fear Region on humid breezes from the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Atlantic Ocean. Intervals of steamy sun will trade places with scattered rainclouds and thunder through the holiday weekend. Keep your eyes to the southern sky, your WECT Weather App handy, and your outdoor plans intact. Also: expect temperatures to swell through the sweaty 80s to around 90 day to day, and park in the 70s at night.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO