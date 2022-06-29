ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Confirms the Name of Piccolo's Newest Form

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball has more characters under its thumb than fans care to count, and we're sure creator Akira Toriyama feels the same. The artist has created hundreds of them over the years, and somewhere along the way, Toriyama crafted several naming conventions to help streamline things. From characters to techniques, you...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Boys’ Antony Starr Cast as Wolverine in Amazing MCU Art

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beyond excited to see the mutants finally crossover to Earth-616 and while Marvel Studios has yet to drop details regarding the much-awaited X-Men franchise reboot, a lot of people have been making their fantasy castings over the last couple of years. click to...
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Hero#New Forms
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy