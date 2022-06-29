ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

LCSO Investigates Suspicious Death

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 6/26/2022 at approximately 8:14 pm, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton, Texas for a deceased male. Deputies arrived on scene and found the deceased male outside in front of a...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Copper theft suspect found dead at paper mill

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East. Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property. Officials reported that this is […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Intoxicated Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced to Fifteen Years In Fatal Crash

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 9th District Court, Judge Phil Grant presiding, Robert Earl Smith Jr., 32, pled guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault and received fifteen years and ten years in prison, respectively. These sentences with be served concurrently. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is two to twenty years, and the range for Intoxication Assault is two to ten years. In addition, Smith was probation eligible. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Section prosecutors Michael Ghutzman and Brittany Hansford prosecuted these cases. Smith will not be eligible for parole until 2030.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Two suspects wanted by PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the public in obtaining the whereabouts of Donny Ray Fulsom and Sherry Lavon Collier. The suspects currently have warrants for felony theft in Polk County. Those with information that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. An anonymous tip may be submitted at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters could collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
POLK COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing SE Houston bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Big Shades Bandit." According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the man walked into a First Convenience Bank located within a Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. in southeast Houston just after 10 a.m. on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

A woman was found dead at a residence in Channelview after a possible disturbance led to a shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday afternoon. File Photo: HCSO VehicleImage Credit: houstonstringer.com. A shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview, Texas, USA, just east Sheldon road and south of I-10 in East Harris County. When arriving, first responders found one victim that had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene. The victim has been identified as a female, possibly in her fifties or sixties, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Her name has not been released since the investigation is in its early stages and next of kin has not been notified at this moment.
CHANNELVIEW, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KWTX

Harris county woman shot by ex-boyfriend who remains at large

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is currently on a manhunt for a wanted suspect in connection to shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m. June 29 to apartments in the 200 block of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE IN HARRIS COUNTY

12:30am- A homicide, just after 10 pm in the 200 block of Hollow Tree off FM 1960 and I-45 has HCSO attempting to locate a black 35-year-old male, 5′-11 ‘ 210 pounds. He is driving a white Nissan Ultima with tinted windows and a “NEW ORLEANS” sticker in the rear window. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If spotted call 911 immediately.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
nypressnews.com

Homero Zamorano, accused driver of Texas migrant truck, charged in horror

Two more people were charged Tuesday in connection to the Texas migrant tragedy — including the accused driver of the tractor-trailer carrying the dozens of people who died in a botched smuggling run. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, the alleged driver, was charged with one count of alien smuggling resulting...
PASADENA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Update To Investigation Of Two Bodies Of Missing Couple in East

Update To Investigation Of Two Bodies Of Missing Couple in East MoCo. UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Investigates Two Bodies of Missing Couple. The two deceased persons found on June 5, 2022, in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter.
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ROMAN FOREST HOUSE FIRE

415PM-East Montgomery County Fire has just arrived on a fully involved house fire at 152 Linnwood at Maple in Roman Forest. Additional equipment en route please stay clear of the area. MCSO advising live ammo going off in the structure.
ROMAN FOREST, TX

