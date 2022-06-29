Mental Health Crisis | Vera French Community Mental Health Center

The apartment fire already was raging when the Davenport Fire Department's Engine 3 arrived at 12th Street and Pershing Avenue. Things did not improve from there. Several people who were at the scene of the June 20 blaze reported hearing firefighters say they could not get water pressure for their hoses. One onlooker, himself a former volunteer firefighter, can be heard on cellphone video he posted online saying, "There's been multiple — and I mean multiple — hydrant issues with pressure."

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO