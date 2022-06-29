Mental Health Crisis | Vera French Community Mental Health Center

Residents of Eldridge and northern Scott County will have increased access to health care when Genesis Convenient Care, Eldridge expands to full-time hours beginning July 5, according to a news release. Convenient Care, at 301 N. 4th Ave. at the Eldridge Family Practice clinic, opened in October 2019 to offer...
From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors. Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday. The drive-thru testing site at the Whiteside County Health Department will close early Thursday and remain closed until further notice.
A new joint venture between Waste Commission of Scott County, MetroLINK, and River Action is working to remove plastic from the Mississippi River. July 1 kicks off the global Plastic Free July, and the participants showcased new methods for picking up plastic from area waterways. For more information, click here.
Miss Scott County 2021 Olivia Keller wants to educate and inspire kids to Read to Succeed. As part of her project Operation Spread the Love, Keller has established the Read to Succeed: Literacy for All initiative, aimed at getting books into the hands of kids who need it the most. Along with the books, she is collecting nonperishable food items to be donated to area schools to distribute to families in need.
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust gave out the most money ever in a single year this spring — over $1.7 million — and that means a lot to its permanently funded partners. “Even with a crazy market and inflation, we distributed a historic amount – which is $1,724,298,” QCCT executive director Jen Dobrunz said recently of this spring disbursements. “It’s the highest we’ve ever done.”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
Starting July 5, Dr. LaDrina Wilson, Quad Cities Chamber Board Chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting, will serve as the Chamber’s interim CEO, the business group announced Friday. She will be available as needed to the Chamber while continuing her work with IMAN Consulting. Dr. Mike Oberhaus, interim CEO...
A children’s book for kids who have a transgender parent is available in Davenport and Des Moines libraries. It is a strange read. “Mom told our family what he was doing and asked us all to use the pronouns he/him instead of she/her. Sometimes I call him Mom and sometimes I call him David. He likes both.”
This weeks Foodie Friday guest is Coffee Oasis, a newly opened coffee and energy drink truck right here in Quad Cities. John McFredries is the owner of Coffee Oasis and came in to show the Local 4 This Morning team some of what they have to offer. Coffee Oasis, of...
The apartment fire already was raging when the Davenport Fire Department's Engine 3 arrived at 12th Street and Pershing Avenue. Things did not improve from there. Several people who were at the scene of the June 20 blaze reported hearing firefighters say they could not get water pressure for their hoses. One onlooker, himself a former volunteer firefighter, can be heard on cellphone video he posted online saying, "There's been multiple — and I mean multiple — hydrant issues with pressure."
Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk. The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the...
DuTrac Community Credit Union will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, to celebrate their new location at 2770 Middle Road in Bettendorf. An open house will be held afterward. DuTrac was founded by John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works employees who wanted to offer their coworkers an...
Six members of the Muscatine Fire Department attended a 40-hour confined space rescue class hosted by the Davenport Fire Department and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). Muscatine, Davenport, and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters took part in the class. A confined space is defined as a space that has...
In honor of Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday it has paid, in full, the mortgages held on the home of fallen Sterling Fire Captain Garrett Ramos, Chicago Police Officer Paul Nauden, and Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Sean Ian Riley. On December 4, 2021 Sterling Fire Captain...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
2,596 peope in Johnson County, Iowa have applied for a stimulus payment program that would give residents $1,400. These payments are set to go to low to moderate income households. The deadline to apply for the program ended at the end of May, and not everyone who qualifies will see...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) A Rock Island mother is looking for the person she says struck her son with a car and fled the scene on Sunday night. 6-year-old Jonas Keel is seen playing on his bike outside of his home mere seconds before the car hit him. On the...
The City of Davenport has announced operational and scheduling changes in observance of the Independence Day holiday. ✰ City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed Monday, July 4. ✰ The Davenport Police Department front desk and records office will be closed July 4. ✰ Parks...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed House File 2130 into law, which legalizes the use of ATVs and UTVs on a limited number of roadways in Iowa as long as they meet certain conditions, such as drivers having a valid license and vehicles having not more than two headlamps. The law allows cities to designate […]
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) --The annual Independence Day weekend celebration that guarantees fun for the whole family is back and in full swing in Coal Valley on July 1-2. TV6′s Kyle Kiel highlights different aspects of the festival in two segments. Watch the videos to learn more details. The schedule of events is listed below. Visit the website for more information: CoalValleyDays.org.
Comments / 0