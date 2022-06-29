Believer Sequel in the Works at Netflix

Doctor Doom is in the news because of a viral Howard Stern clip. On his radio show, a hot mic caught the personality discussing an upcoming turn as the Fantastic Four villain in some capacity. However, the shock jock is probably not going to be facing off against Reed Richards on the silver screen. Much more likely is the path where he plays Doom in a video game, TV show, or podcast. Interestingly, Marvel is getting ready to release it's Wastelanders: Doom show for audio outlets. That might be where he ends up. For now, you can check out the best jokes about Stern in the mask down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO