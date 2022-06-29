ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Erdoğan gains from lifting Sweden and Finland Nato veto with US fighter jet promise

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4GS4_0gPw25S500
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Joe Biden at the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, immediately started to reap the rewards for lifting the block on allowing Sweden and Finland to join Nato when the Biden administration said it backed the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Speaking at a briefing call on Wednesday, Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary for defence for international security affairs at the Pentagon, told reporters that strong Turkish defence capabilities would reinforce Nato’s defences.

Biden met Erdoğan at the Nato summit in Madrid the day after a last-minute agreement between Turkey, Finland and Sweden was sealed, in which the two Nordic countries vow to take steps to control support for Kurdish terrorism in their countries.

Erdoğan had been threatening to block Sweden and Finland from joining Nato indefinitely in a move designed to assert Turkey’s centrality to Nato, and press the rest of the alliance to take the threat of Kurdish terrorism on its southern borders more seriously.

Related: Turkey lifts objections to Finland and Sweden’s Nato bid

Biden rewarded Erdoğan’s lifting of the veto by staging the Madrid meeting and authorising his officials to say they were willing to help in the modernisation of the Turkish air force. The US president also thanked Erdoğan for his role in trying to broker an UN-endorsed agreement in which stockpiles of Ukrainian grain could leave the Black Sea ports. Russia notified the UN it was willing to go along with the plans overseen by Turkey in which 25m tonnes of grain would be shipped out of the Ukrainian-held and heavily mined port of Odesa in safe convoys.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Discussing the modernisation of the Turkish air force, Wallander said: “The United States supports Turkey’s modernisation of its fighter fleet because that is a contribution to Nato security and therefore American security … These plans are in the works. And they need to be worked through our contracting processes.”

Turkey made a request to the US in October to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes.

Washington had not previously openly expressed an opinion on the sale aside from saying all weapons sales would have to go through the necessary legal processes. US officials rejected any suggestion Washington was backing the warplane request in order to remove Turkey’s objections to Sweden and Finland’s entry to Nato.

Washington said Congress would have a final say on the deal. The sale of the fighter jets is contentious because Turkey bought a Russian air defence system that many US senators say is incompatible with Nato membership.

Interactive

Turkey also moved to exploit the deal to demand the immediate extradition from Sweden of a named group of Kurds and supporters of the cleric Fethullah Gülen.

In the deal signed with Turkey in Madrid on Tuesday, Finnish and Swedish leaders promised not to support the Kurdish PKK or the Syrian YPG groups, or any supporters of Gülen, whom Turkey blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Turkey’s justice minister, Bekir Bozdağ, said on Wednesday he was awaiting the extradition of 33 terrorism suspects from Sweden and Finland, adding that Ankara will remind the Nordic countries of the extradition after the signing of a memorandum.

Minna Ålander, of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, questioned the practical impact and novelty of the commitments made by Sweden and Norway. She said: “It has been very carefully worded by diplomats so both sides can read into it what they want.”

She said from a Swedish perspective, nothing substantive had been conceded even if the wording was designed to allow Turkey to say otherwise. “That is the beauty of the agreement,” she said.

Ålander said the deal does not, for instance, require Sweden to change its domestic law on extradition or its approach to specific extradition requests that are handled by an independent judiciary.

Ann Linde, the Swedish foreign minister, said: “We will not agree to any extraditions unless there is proof of terrorist activity. There is no reason for Kurds to think that their human rights or democratic rights are at risk.”

The agreement includes provision for a joint implementation committee to monitor the deal, but the memorandum remains a political agreement and not a legally binding international treaty.

Erdoğan has been given a special session at the summit dedicated to Nato’s southern flank as a way of raising the Kurdish issue, but this meeting is something the Spanish hosts wanted anyway.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Person
Fethullah Gülen
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bekir Bozdağ
Person
Ann Linde
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#United Nations#Turkish#Pentagon#Nordic#Kurdish#Un#Ukrainian
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

338K+
Followers
81K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy