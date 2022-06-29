ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get better views for Prime Day with these TV deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNKY8_0gPw1qRq00
If you want to turn your living room into a home theater, these TV deals arrived just in time for Prime Day. LG/TCL/Hisense/Samsung/Crutchfield/Best Buy/Amazon/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one of the best sales events to score the most expensive items at some of their lowest prices. One home essential that can be found at more wallet-friendly prices ahead of Prime Day is a quality TV. Not only have we tested some of the best TVs on the market , but we found those same screens on sale at Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and more just in time for Prime Day 2022.

The best Prime Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day TV deals you can shop today, including a compact screen from TCL and a Reviewed-approved screen from LG .

  1. TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $134 (Save $65.99)
  2. Hisense 55-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $597.99 (Save $252)
  3. Samsung 50-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $897.99 (Save $500)
  4. LG 55-Inch OLED G1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart evo TV at B&H Photo for $1,296.99 (Save $700)
  5. LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $1,599.99 (Save $300)

Whether you’re shopping for a TV to improve your gaming experience or need to get a budget-friendly screen , there are plenty of fantastic Prime Day TV deals to shop today. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals ahead of July 12

►Beat Prime Day prices: Shop these Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung, Whirlpool and LG

You can take a peek at all the best Prime Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Samsung TV Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FqfR_0gPw1qRq00
According to our lab tests, the Samsung QN90A (seen here) does a slightly better job saturating color during HDR content. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Samsung makes tons of high-quality TVs and one of our favorites is the Samsung QN90A , which you can get at Amazon in a 50-inch size for $500 off at $897.99. We named the QN90A as the best TV for bright rooms thanks to its Neo QLED display technology that makes a brighter, more color-rich picture with tight contrast control. Shop more Samsung Memorial Day TV deals below.

The best TCL TV Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJ6T7_0gPw1qRq00
TCL is behind some of the best affordable TVs on the market and now they're even more wallet-friendly for Prime Day. TCL/Best Buy/Reviewed

We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. The best the brand has to offer is the TCL 5-Series , available in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $449.99—a $100 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast for such an affordable TV. It also includes a smart platform from Roku ( our favorite streaming device ).

The best Hisense TV Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PaHO_0gPw1qRq00
Hisense makes some quality screens for your home and they're available for major price cuts in time for Prime Day. Hisense/Best Buy/Amazon/Reviewed

Hisense may not be as ubiquitous as other brand names like Samsung, but its line of TVs features great technology to make your home movie night all the better. The best of the bunch in our opinion is the U8G 4K ULED Android TV , which you can get at Best Buy in its 55-inch size at $712.99 thanks to a $37 price cut. When we tested the U8G, its quantum dot technology and backlight made for an incredibly bright display along with HDR color.

The best LG TV Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvDRT_0gPw1qRq00
Get stylish media screens for your home with these LG TV deals available for Prime Day. LG/B&H Photo/Best Buy/Reviewed

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested . The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. Just in time for Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 36% off at $1,596.99.

4th of July sales: Shop the 60+ best 4th of July sales right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members . Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial you can sign up for ahead of Prime Day and you can find out which membership you qualify for here .

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . Set your clocks because the deals officially start at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12 . More deals are expected to go live throughout the day, so keep your eyes peeled for top-rated TVs that go on sale during the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers like Amazon , Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts are even on the best TVs we've ever tested , including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get better views for Prime Day with these TV deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Comments / 0

