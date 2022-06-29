The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is almost here—preview deals and shop early sales now

Get ready for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 with these early deals on fashion, beauty and home essentials. Reviewed/Nordstrom/Madewell/Vitamix/Kate Spade/Charlotte Tilbury/Barefoot Dreams

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale may still be a few weeks away, but you can already get an early look at all the best deals set to drop this July. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today.

To help you find the best products at the best prices, we've scoured all the deals and are pointing you directly to the steepest savings, plus breaking down everything you need to know about the Black Friday-level shopping extravaganza. While the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 doesn't kick off for the public until Friday, July 15 , you can shop tons of discounts today and find out how to enjoy early access depending on your Nordstrom cardholder status.

With impressive markdowns on Levi's, Vince Camuto, Free People and Nike, to huge discounts on bestselling denim and business attire, these deals are some of the best we've seen all year. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell , Zella , Barefoot Dreams and Paula's Choice . During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family. Better still, the brand is expected to drop a new selection of daily beauty deals each day of the public sale, so you can shop a constant selection of refreshed deals through Sunday, July 31 .

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is set to open to the public on Friday, July 15 . Starting today, June 29 shoppers can, however, preview deals that will be included in the sale. To make shopping the sale even easier, you can add your favorite items to a wishlist to purchase once the deals go live.

How can I shop early deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

If you're a Nordstrom cardholder you'll be able to get your first pick of the deals with exclusive access to the Anniversary sale starting as early as Wednesday, July 6 depending on your loyalty status. Icon cardholders , or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, can access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders can gain early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9 , respectively. Nordstrom cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store are considered Ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have Influencer status.

The best early Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 deals

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale women's clothing deals

Refresh your closet with these early Nordstrom Anniversary sale discounts. Reviewed/Free People/Gentle Souls by Kenneth Kole

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale men's clothing deals

Shop massive markdowns on men's fashion ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Reviewed/Nordstrom/Tommy Bahama

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale kids' clothing deals

Shop must-have kids' fashion pieces for less ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Reviewed/Zella Girl/Tucker + Tate

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale beauty deals

Bag beauty bargains from brands like Clinique and MAC right now at Nordstrom. Reviewed/Cllinique/MAC

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale home deals

Deck out your home with major discounts right now at Nordstrom. Reviewed/Nordstrom/Le Creuset

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is slated to end on Sunday, July 31 . That means you'll have 17 days to shop the public sale starting on Friday, July 15 .

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

Some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale will include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. We're especially loving the deals on pricier brands, like Eileen Fisher , Free People , Bonobos , Topshop and more. Some of the best deals we've seen, which will be available to shop when the sale goes live, include:

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Shop early Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 deals

