ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is almost here—preview deals and shop early sales now

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmIzu_0gPw1mAA00
Get ready for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 with these early deals on fashion, beauty and home essentials. Reviewed/Nordstrom/Madewell/Vitamix/Kate Spade/Charlotte Tilbury/Barefoot Dreams

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale may still be a few weeks away, but you can already get an early look at all the best deals set to drop this July. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

To help you find the best products at the best prices, we've scoured all the deals and are pointing you directly to the steepest savings, plus breaking down everything you need to know about the Black Friday-level shopping extravaganza. While the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 doesn't kick off for the public until Friday, July 15 , you can shop tons of discounts today and find out how to enjoy early access depending on your Nordstrom cardholder status.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

4th of July sales: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

With impressive markdowns on Levi's, Vince Camuto, Free People and Nike, to huge discounts on bestselling denim and business attire, these deals are some of the best we've seen all year. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell , Zella , Barefoot Dreams and Paula's Choice . During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family. Better still, the brand is expected to drop a new selection of daily beauty deals each day of the public sale, so you can shop a constant selection of refreshed deals through Sunday, July 31 .

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is set to open to the public on Friday, July 15 . Starting today, June 29 shoppers can, however, preview deals that will be included in the sale. To make shopping the sale even easier, you can add your favorite items to a wishlist to purchase once the deals go live.

How can I shop early deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

If you're a Nordstrom cardholder you'll be able to get your first pick of the deals with exclusive access to the Anniversary sale starting as early as Wednesday, July 6 depending on your loyalty status. Icon cardholders , or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, can access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders can gain early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9 , respectively. Nordstrom cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store are considered Ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have Influencer status.

The best early Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 deals

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale women's clothing deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGfWS_0gPw1mAA00
Refresh your closet with these early Nordstrom Anniversary sale discounts. Reviewed/Free People/Gentle Souls by Kenneth Kole

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale men's clothing deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVMJS_0gPw1mAA00
Shop massive markdowns on men's fashion ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Reviewed/Nordstrom/Tommy Bahama

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale kids' clothing deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41to5z_0gPw1mAA00
Shop must-have kids' fashion pieces for less ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Reviewed/Zella Girl/Tucker + Tate

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale beauty deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zadRU_0gPw1mAA00
Bag beauty bargains from brands like Clinique and MAC right now at Nordstrom. Reviewed/Cllinique/MAC

Early Nordstrom Anniversary sale home deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ettd7_0gPw1mAA00
Deck out your home with major discounts right now at Nordstrom. Reviewed/Nordstrom/Le Creuset

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is slated to end on Sunday, July 31 . That means you'll have 17 days to shop the public sale starting on Friday, July 15 .

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

Some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale will include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. We're especially loving the deals on pricier brands, like Eileen Fisher , Free People , Bonobos , Topshop and more.  Some of the best deals we've seen, which will be available to shop when the sale goes live, include:

  1. Nordstrom Men's Shop Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt for $39.90 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $19.60)
  2. Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for $42.90 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $22.10)
  3. Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $47.60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $30.10 to $51.40)
  4. Olukai Hokua Flip Flop for $49.99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $25.01)
  5. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit for $59 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $31)
  6. Madewell Belmont Mock Neck Sweater for $64.99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $33.01)
  7. T3 SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron for $113.90 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $56.09)
  8. Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $119.90 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $60.10)
  9. Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $189.99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $88.01)
  10. Vitamix 7500 Blender for $549.99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 (Save $240.01)

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

Shop early Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is almost here—preview deals and shop early sales now

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

Target Just Marked Down Hundreds of Items—Here Are the Best Deals

It’s no secret Target is known for having great prices and offering frequent deals and sales. But this week, the retailer quietly announced that it’s launching tons of new discounts ahead of the fall and holiday shopping seasons to clear out amassed inventory. That means reduced prices on home goods and clothing to make room for more in-demand items like makeup and groceries.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Jeans#Clothing Shop#Nordstrom Anniversary
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
HAIR CARE
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
CNET

These 9 Amazon Prime Perks Can Help You Have a Better Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks ahead, starting July 12 this year, but deals are already heating up. If you're a Prime member, you likely already take advantage of its free two-day shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. But Amazon Prime includes tons of other perks and bonuses that you might not know about.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

517K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy