Tony-Winning ‘MJ’ Star Myles Frost Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Frost , the moonwalking star of Broadway’s MJ The Musical who recently, at age 22, became the youngest-ever recipient of the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, has signed with UTA in all areas.

UTA will help expand Frost’s career across a variety of verticals, including film, television, brand endorsements and more.

Frost became a breakout Broadway star this year with his critically lauded performance as Michael Jackson in the bio-musical. Frost was a college junior studying audio engineering before he was discovered during the Covid pandemic by his online acting coach Lelund Durond Thompson.

Thompson, who found a video of Frost performing the Jackson hit “Billie Jean” at a high school talent show five years earlier, shared the clip with his partner, Jason Michael Webb, the musical director for MJ . Frost’s performance of “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Smooth Criminal” on the Tonys broadcast was generally considered a hight point of the event.

In addition to Frost’s Tony win, MJ won Tonys for its choreography, lighting design and sound design. With a book by Lynn Nottage and direction/choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, MJ began previews last December at the Neil Simon Theatre and has since become one of Broadway’s biggest hits .Last week, the musical set a box office house record with a weekly gross of $1,681,671.

Frost will continue to be represented by attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild and managed by Myles Frost Management.