Coconino County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 12:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 100 PM MST/200 PM MDT/. * At 1209 PM MST/109 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Angell, or 22 miles northeast of Flagstaff, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

