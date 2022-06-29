ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see...

alerts.weather.gov

41nbc.com

Another round of scattered storms for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More scattered storms will populate the skies of Middle Georgia this evening. The storm activity began a bit earlier for us in Middle Georgia today. In fact, Macon, Warner Robins, and several others along the I-16 corridor saw rain early to begin our Wednesday. The southern counties began to see thunderstorms fire up as the later lunchtime hours came on. A few more scattered storms may pop up around the region later this evening, however we likely will not see them as widespread as they were at this time yesterday. Any storms could still have some heavy rain, small hail, relatively strong wind gusts, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the evening hours.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident on Eisenhower Parkway. According to a release from the sheriff's office, this was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before midnight Friday night. Based on witness statements, a man was walking across the...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard. It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Kentucky couple’s chase arrest in Dooly

VIENNA, GA – A Shepherdsville, Kentucky couple is jailed in the Crisp County Detention Center after an early morning chase and arrest in Dooly County. Crisp County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Haley Chafin says 23 year old Matthew Lowe and 18 year old Jenna Scott both faces charges of possessing Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

APD investigates fatal hydroplaning accident

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating Thursday night’s fatal multi-vehicle collision on Liberty Expressway. Officers say they responded to the 700 block of the Expressway just before 6:30pm. Police believe a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound when the vehicle hydroplaned across the median. The...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a hit-and-run accident on Mercer University Drive. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 7 a.m. near the Georgia Department of Labor office. Jones identified the man as 43-year-old Robert Eugene Flowers, a resident at Hidden Lake Apartments...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns about large gatherings during holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Doctors are warning about what could come after a holiday weekend of large gatherings. Phoebe is now reporting 33 COVID hospitalizations with 27 in Albany, a 150% increase in two weeks. In response, Phoebe has expanded their unit in Phoebe Main dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. Dr....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GSP investigating Crisp Co. patrol unit involved car crash

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit. On Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit hit the rear end of a motorcycle near the 1600 block of 16th Avenue. The...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 36-year-old woman died after a fatal car accident involving two tractor-trailers Thursday on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said just before 6:30 p.m., a white Nissan Altima was traveling on Liberty Expressway near Exit 6B. The Altima lost control and...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany residents react to Radium Springs Trail plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are trying to make the Flint River more of a draw as they’re working on plans for an extended trail. County leaders say they’ll use a new 3.2 million dollar federal grant and local funds to pay for a 6-mile pedestrian walk that will connect Radium Springs to Downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

OIS during outstanding warrants arrest in Toombs Co.

LYONS – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Toombs County that occurred during an arrest for outstanding warrants. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lyons, Toombs County, GA. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 28, 2022. One man is shot and in custody. No deputies are injured.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A mosquito pool in Tift County recently tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “The presence of mosquito-borne illnesses within an area is often identified through testing of mosquito pools, as is the case...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany men convicted for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of meth, and other drugs

A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into Southwest Georgia and an associate were found guilty Monday evening on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a week-long trial.
ALBANY, GA

