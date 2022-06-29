ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lone surviving attacker from 2015 Paris attacks sentenced to life in prison without parole

Cover picture for the articleThe only surviving attacker from the 2015 terrorist massacre at the Bataclan theater and other sites in Paris has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole — the most severe sentence possible in France, and very rare. Salah Abdeslam was the chief suspect in...

