ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rashida Jones & Will McCormack’s Le Train Train Inks First-Look Deal With Lionsgate TV With Comedy ‘Lovesick’ As First Project

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yJrI_0gPw1IsU00

Click here to read the full article.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are getting into business with Lionsgate TV . The prolific duo have signed a first-look producing deal with the studio via their Le Train Train Productions under which they will produce scripted programming for multiple platforms.

Their first project in development is romantic comedy Lovesick , based on the UK romantic comedy series of the same name. Originally produced by Clerkenwell Films, the project is part of the scripted co-production partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

The British sitcom, created by Tom Edge, revolved around a group of English friends sharing a house in the West End of Glasgow and their romantic lives. Starring Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Hannah Britland and Joshua McGuire, the show was first broadcast on Channel 4 in October 2014. It later moved to Netflix, which ordered a second season in 2016, and then a third and final season which aired on the streamer in 2018.

Jones and McCormack will executive produce with original series creator Edge, as well as Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker of Clerkenwell Films and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios. A search for a writer is underway.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate,” said Jones and McCormack. “Their imagination and blue sky thinking around what’s possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers.”

Under their Le Train Train banner, McCormack and Jones have served as executive producers for four seasons of TNT’s hit dramedy Claws and AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself , which is heading into its second and final season. The production company is also behind #BlackAF for Netflix, A to Z for NBC and the documentaries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On and Centerpiece . Up next, Jones is set to executive produce Sunny for Apple TV+ through the banner. Le Train Train is represented by UTA.

“There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy ala Celeste and Jesse Forever and a G-rated masterpiece such as Toy Story 4 , said Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television. “We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers.”

Jones, known for her work on Parks and Recreation and The Office as well as a starring role in Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks, next will star in Sunny and appear in Wool for Apple TV+. Jones is repped by UTA and James Adams at Schreck Rose.

McCormack most recently won an Academy Award for the animated short film If Anything Happens I Love You, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Michael Govier. A graphic novel based on the film was adapted by McCormack and Govier and will be released this August. McCormack is repped by UTA and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ Cast Reacts To Show’s Save By NBC: “Time To Dust Off The Aloha Shirt”

Click here to read the full article. Some very happy Magnum P.I. cast members are reacting to the news that the show will go on. “It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” tweeted Jay Hernandez, who stars as Magnum. “Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana” As Deadline reported exclusively late Thursday night, NBC came to the rescue with a two season, 20-episode order, following the show’s cancellation by CBS last month. Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins on the...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Mccormack
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Rashida Jones
Black Enterprise

Fans Rally Around Janet Hubert After She Announces Her New Role On AMC’s Show ‘Demascus’

Legendary actress Janet Hubert is in her winning season; she announced on her Instagram page that she landed a regular series role in AMC’s Demascus. Playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm created the AMC Studios comedic sci-fi series that centers around the character Demascus, played by Okieriete Onaodowan, a 33-year-old Black man who uses groundbreaking technology to experience various parts of his life. The series will explore variations of the Black male perspective, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates Announced

NBC will begin its 2022-23 season with the #1 program for 11 consecutive years, “Sunday Night Football,” on Thursday, Sept. 8. On the heels of the NFL kickoff, season two of “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by Peyton Manning, will debut the following night with back-to-back episodes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate Television#Comedy#Film Star#Lionsgate Tv#Clerkenwell Films#British#English#Channel 4#Petra Fried#Cre
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ Rescued By NBC With 2-Season, 20-Episode Order

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Magnum P.I. has been saved. It came down to the wire but a deal just closed for NBC to order 20 new episodes of the action drama starring Jay Hernandez following its cancellation by CBS last month, I have learned. I hear the 20 episodes will be split into two seasons, bringing the reboot’s  run to 96 episodes, with an option for more. In anticipation of the deal closing, CBS Studios, which co-produces the series with Universal TV, did not extend the options on the cast which expire at the end of day today,...
NFL
Deadline

Formula 1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone Says He Would “Take A Bullet” For Vladimir Putin, Criticizes Volodymyr Zelensky & U.S. Intervention

Click here to read the full article. Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he would “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin and called the Russian leader a “first class person,” while criticizing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. intervention. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier, the 91-year-old former CEO of the Formula One Group, who has previously spent time with Putin, said the Russian leader was doing “something he believed was the right thing for Russia” when invading Ukraine, although he countered “like a lot of business people we make a mistake from time to time.” Ecclestone is an F1...
NFL
Deadline

Joe Turkel Dies: Actor Who Played Lloyd The Bartender In ‘The Shining’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94. His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Dave Franco, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris And Jena Malone Join Kristen Stewart In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone have joined Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov in Love Lies Bleeding with A24 and Film4 teaming on the pic. Rose Glass will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The film is described as a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24, which will handle the global release of the film. Production starts...
NFL
Deadline

Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig & Antonio Banderas To Star In Jon Keeyes’ Thriller ‘The Last Girl’ For Yale Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia), Shelley Hennig (Unfriended) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) have signed on to star in Jon Keeyes’ thriller The Last Girl for Yale Entertainment, which will head into production in Ireland this summer. In the film written by Charles Burnley, Eve plays a private investigator forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein are producing for Yale...
NFL
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'

June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet is attached to a new series at HBO. Deadline reported Wednesday that Winslet, 46, will star in and produce the drama series Trust. Trust is based on the Hernan Diaz novel of the same name, which centers on a wealthy financier who asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir. The secretary grows uncomfortably aware that the financier is rewriting history -- and his wife's place in it.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Rookie: Feds’: Kevin Zegers Joins Cast Of ABC Spinoff Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced in a two-episode arc on Season 4 of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Zegers joins Nash-Betts, Frankie...
NFL
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Reveals Expanded Details Of Reboot Plotline

Click here to read the full article. We have a much better idea now of the plotline for Quantum Leap, NBC’s upcoming reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, starring Raymond Lee. The expanded logline was released Wednesday as the network announced the series’ September 19 premiere date. The initial logline revealed that it’s “been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy