Furman’s Frank Selvy selected to college HOF

By Dan Vasko, Furman Athletics
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) — Furman University’s Frank Selvy is among nine college basketball icons selected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 , it was announced today.

Selvy, who along with former players Richard Hamilton of Connecticut, Larry Miller of North Carolina, the late Jimmy Walker of Providence, and former coaches John Beilein, Jerry Krause, and Lon Kruger,  will be enshrined on Nov. 20 in Kansas City, Mo., as part of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend, which also features the annual Hall of Fame Classic tournament.

They will be joined by championship-winning coaches Jim Calhoun and Roy Williams, who will be formally honored in the Class of 2022 after initially being recognized as part of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Founding Class in 2006.

From 1951-54 Selvy piled up points like few players have in college basketball history. He led NCAA Division I in scoring both as a junior with 29.5 points per game and as a senior with an average of 41.7, and overall averaged 32.5 points over his three-year career. Most notably, Selvy scored a Division I record 100 points on 41-of-66 shooting against Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954, at Textile Hall in downtown Greenville — a scoring mark that has never been matched. All told, the Corbin, Ky., native topped 50 points on eight occasions and scored 40 points or more in 22 games during his Paladin tenure, helping Furman to a 59-21 overall record while competing in a Southern Conference that at the time included future Atlantic Coast Conference members North Carolina, N.C. State, and Duke, among others.

A two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year selection, three-time first team All-SoCon and All-America choice, including consensus All-America and United Press National Player of the Year pick in 1954, he was a first round selection in the 1954 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets.  Selvy made two NBA All-Star Teams over a nine-year professional career that was interrupted by three years of military service.

Selvy is currently a member of six halls of fame, including Furman and Southern Conference Halls of Fame, the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ticket details for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Celebration will be announced soon. For more information on the event, visit www.halloffameweekend.com .

WSPA 7News

