Alabama State

Alabama abortion fund will ‘temporarily pause’ services for safety, security reasons

By Lee Hedgepeth
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Yellowhammer Fund, a nonprofit abortion fund and reproductive justice organization in Alabama, has said it will “temporarily pause” services for safety and security reasons.

“We have made the deeply difficult decision to temporarily pause our services for the safety and security of our clients, our supporters, and our staff,” the Yellowhammer Fund said in an e-mail to supporters. “During this time we will consult legal experts to reassess how best to continue doing our work in the immediate future.”

The organization said while some services will be discontinued for now, it will continue to work to fulfill its mission.

“We assure you that we will always continue to fight for Reproductive Justice in Alabama and the Deep South. We will still serve our communities in the best capacity in our new post-Roe reality,” the message said.

Many reproductive justice organizations, including the Yellowhammer Fund, have helped to provide financial and other support for women in need of abortions.

After the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and eliminating a constitutional right to abortion access, abortion funds saw an influx of public support. Now, though, in a complex post- Roe legal environment , such organizations have had to shift focus, often for legal reasons.

Still, representatives of the Yellowhammer Fund said this is not the final say on abortion rights in the state, “This is an evolution, not a defeat.”

WAAY-TV

Medical emergency definition raises questions in Alabama abortion law

Doctors across Alabama are left without clear answers when it comes to performing medical abortions. The Human Life Protection Act makes it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion in the state, unless there is a medical emergency or the patient's health is at a serious risk. But what qualifies...
Alabama has a law that allows parents to give up newborns at hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the heels of the supreme court overturning Roe V. Wade, some now question the ripple effect it will have on unwanted pregnancies. Alabama already has a law in place protecting parents who feel they cannot adequately take care of their newborn baby. It’s called the Safe Haven Law.
Multi-state cyberattack shuts down Alabama's online jobs database

Alabama’s online jobs database is temporarily unavailable following a multi-state cyberattack. Computer network servers for Alabama’s Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce were affected by the event, according to an announcement from both agencies. The attack came against Geographic Solutions Inc., the third-party vendor for Alabama...
10 Alabama counties have high levels of COVID-19 transmission

Ten Alabama counties are reporting high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Baldwin, Bibb, Cullman, Escambia, Henry, Jefferson, Madison, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker counties are in the “high” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Levels are determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, as well as seven-day totals for hospitalizations per 100,000 people and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients.
Nivory Gordon, Jr., with the USDA Discusses Home Ownership in Alabama

WEIS Radio morning show host Jerry Baker, spoke with Nivory Gordon, Jr. – the State Director of USDA Rural Development via telephone Thursday morning, with the main topic being homeownership and the many ways that the USDA can help make dreams come true in regard to that:. Gordon pointed...
Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused...
Alabama COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations see significant increase

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alabama are increasing significantly with new coronavirus cases doubling since the start of this month. Medical experts fear these COVID-19 cases and hospitalization can increase to even higher levels with the upcoming Fourth of July gatherings. New data from the Alabama Department of Public Health […]
