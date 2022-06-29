ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Blue Jays reportedly interested in Royals OF Andrew Benintendi

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDBkM_0gPvzpX900
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi could be a hot commodity in the coming weeks as the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline approaches.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that "Benny" was a "name to watch" if the Philadelphia Phillies seek to replace injured MVP Bryce Harper via a trade. MLB Network's Jon Morosi added the Toronto Blue Jays to the mix.

Benintendi is currently slashing .303/.368/.391 with three home runs and 27 RBI. The former first-round pick leads all Kansas City hitters in hits (82), batting average and on-base percentage.

The Blue Jays' typical starting outfield consists of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer. The three outfielders — as well as infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman — all bat from the right side, so the addition of a player like Benintendi could give Toronto flexibility from the left side.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off And Fires Back At Kyrie Irving: "Name The Time And The Place And I'll Show Up! I Keep Receipts, Bro! You Do Know What That Is, Don't You?"

Kyrie Irving has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from Stephen A. Smith in recent times, with Smith criticizing Irving for several reasons since the last season. Irving hadn't acknowledged it while the saga with the Brooklyn Nets was still unfolding but he recently called Smith out, talking about how SAS would have to answer to the people of his generation.
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders was a 'disaster'

Colin Kaepernick has been trying for a long time to resurrect his NFL career, but rumors of a bad workout are now making the rounds on social media. Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was asked in a recent interview about Kaepernick's tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Sapp didn't hold back in sharing how he heard the tryout went.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Kansas City Royals#Baseball#Sports#The Philadelphia Phillies#Mvp Bryce Harper#Mlb Network#The Toronto Blue Jays#Kc#Rbi#The Blue Jays
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Freddie Freeman agent responds to reported reason for firing

Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close responded Wednesday to a report detailing the apparent reason behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s decision to part ways with Close and the agency. On Wednesday, FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted that Freeman fired his now-former agents because Close...
FanSided

Astros injury update: Latest on Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña

A massive collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the Astros without two of their best players against the Mets. How are they doing now?. The Houston Astros got quite the scare on Wednesday when Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field after a collision with Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Saves A Child’s Life In Game Against Cubs

Someone get Joey Votto a cape. This man just saved a child’s life. While at Wrigley Field tonight, Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, saved a potential Chicago Cubs fan from living a life of misery. *Satire Warning*. Joey Votto Hits A Home Run Against The Chicago Cubs. Prior...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Joc Pederson Stayed Inside During Batting Practice Last Season to Avoid Getting Slapped by Tommy Pham, Former Teammates Say

Just what we needed: Another wrinkle in the Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham fantasy football drama from a month ago. No, I am not kidding whatsoever. Pederson’s former Atlanta Braves teammates – pitchers Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin – joined The Chris Rose Rotation this week. They shared their perspective of the long-running feud, which stemmed from a questionable fantasy football move and was ignited with memes sent over a group text.
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

Nationals fall victim to bizarre 'fourth out' rule as Pirates score despite lining into inning-ending double play

There are some weird quirks baked into MLB's lengthy rulebook, and the Washington Nationals ran into a particularly unsavory morsel on Wednesday. In the fifth inning, the Nationals were in trouble. The Pittsburgh Pirates had runners on second and third with one out and the score tied 3-3. Ke'Bryan Hayes, one of three Pirates in the lineup with a batting average above .250, was facing Steve Cishek.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York 3 trade pieces Cashman can use at the deadline

The New York Yankees are going to be active at the trade deadline in a few weeks. With World Series aspirations and a few cautionary situations bubbling before the All-Star break, general manager Brian Cashman has an opportunity to improve his team even further, despite having a luxurious 13-game lead in the AL East.
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman’s Former Agent Responds To Shocking Claims

Freddie Freeman shocked everybody in baseball when he fired his agent, Casey Close, earlier this week. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is in the first year of his six-year, $162 million deal and has been a godsend for them. His power numbers are down, but he’s still hitting .308...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi drawing trade interest from AL East rival

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are duking it out for second place in the American League East, and they might be competing on the trade market, as well. Toronto is "among the teams with interest" in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy