Blue Jays reportedly interested in Royals OF Andrew Benintendi

Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi could be a hot commodity in the coming weeks as the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline approaches.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that "Benny" was a "name to watch" if the Philadelphia Phillies seek to replace injured MVP Bryce Harper via a trade. MLB Network's Jon Morosi added the Toronto Blue Jays to the mix.

Benintendi is currently slashing .303/.368/.391 with three home runs and 27 RBI. The former first-round pick leads all Kansas City hitters in hits (82), batting average and on-base percentage.

The Blue Jays' typical starting outfield consists of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer. The three outfielders — as well as infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman — all bat from the right side, so the addition of a player like Benintendi could give Toronto flexibility from the left side.