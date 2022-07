The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics now through July 16, according to a press release from DCHD. The DCHD also said that the community COVID-19 level has dropped to medium, meaning that if you are at high risk for severe illness you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask or other precautions.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO