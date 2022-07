Washington County’s Solid Waste Department will resume accepting No. 1 and No. 2 plastics for recycling beginning July 12. “Getting plastics out of the waste stream is something we wanted to revisit, and we are now accepting the two largest categories of consumer plastics again,” said Lewis Haynie, the county’s solid waste director. “Residents can look at the bottom of the container, and if they see a 1 or a 2 we will take those plastics.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO