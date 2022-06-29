ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, TX

Tournament, casino night raise funds for nonprofit

By Barbara Audet Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley Fetterman had fewer years to share his joy for living in person than many receive. Only 18 when he died of complications from cancer in July 2016, today he is remembered and celebrated by those who loved him as they carry on valuable work in his name. That...

CBC to launch academy this fall

Coastal Bend College will be starting a new program for those who wish to continue learning all throughout their life. The Lifelong Learning Academy will launch in the fall. This new initiative will be available to adults aged 50 and older and will be offered at all four Coastal Bend College locations in Beeville, Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.
ALICE, TX
Beeville teens start babysitting service

With high school now behind them, two Beeville residents are looking to the future and working to secure their continued education. Asia Molina and Kinlee Ramon have just started a babysitting service to help save up for college. Molina will be attending Texas State University and will be studying psychology...
BEEVILLE, TX
Magdalena D. Menchaca (Maggie)

Magdalena D. Menchaca (Maggie), age 87, passed away 6/28/2022. Born to the late Jose and Concepcion De La Paz in Kerrville, TX, Maggie was one of 11 siblings. She is survived by her ex-husband, Benny. Also survived by her three children: Danny, Patricia (Adam), Gary (Lydia), 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Chula. She is also survived, by sister, Alicia Cantu and brothers, Cris and Antonio De La Paz.
REFUGIO, TX
Alejandra Arzola

Alejandra Arzola, 90, passed away June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 in Refugio, Tx to the late Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alberto Arzola, Jr. Alejandra is survived by her sons, Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside, Jorge (Maka)...
REFUGIO, TX
Olivia Soliz Trevino

Olivia Soliz Trevino, a faithful servant of the Lord went to heaven on June 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 15, 1935, to Prajedes and Isabel Soliz in George West, Texas. She was a faithful wife to Chon Trevino Sr. who she married on June 6, 1959. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Olivia was a loving and dedicated mother to 6 children.
GEORGE WEST, TX
Crime Stoppers tip leads police to man accused of murdering well-known barber Jamarcus Terrell

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man accused in the death of well-known local barber Jamarcus Terrell was arrested in Beeville Thursday. Corpus Christi homicide detectives secured a warrant for capital murder for Samuel Garcia after an investigation. A Crime Stoppers tip led law enforcement to a home in Beeville around the 1100 Block of St. Mary's, where Garcia was arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
BCSO apprehends alleged murderer

A runaway murder suspect from Atascosa County was apprehended in Bee County in the early hours of June 14. According to information provided by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified by the Texas Rangers that the suspect was possibly on the way to Beeville through a series of backroads.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

ALICE, Texas – The Alice Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Officials said Mario Marroquin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 235 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes...
ALICE, TX
Aransas Pass man dies from injuries after chasing off home intruder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in the death of 38-year-old Alex Lee Quici. The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. Monday from a home in the 4600 block of Farm-to-Market 1069. The caller initially reported that a man had been shot, but police said they changed to their report saying the man was actually stabbed, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
ARANSAS PASS, TX

