Texas State

Gov. Abbott expands border security operations following immigrants’ deaths in San Antonio trailer tragedy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to what he calls a “growing border crisis.”. Abbott was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas...

Pedro Barrera
2d ago

Again ! Stop giving him free pass to come out on tv for free . All he does is come out with ridicules stuff pointing fingers . He needs to be voted out of office . Nothing but an embarrassment to Texas .

Trump's Crime Family
2d ago

He has been in office for 6+ years in office and things have gotten much worse! Gun violence is exploding after he passed the open carry by giving criminals the right to carry weapons without records checks! He has taken no action on employers who hire illegal immigrants! Why? Abbott is running a scam allowing employers to hire cheap labor while screaming "Open Borders"! He is encouraging people to come here for jobs! He is not doing his job! Only stunts!

